Banty CEO Scott Wilson Discusses Why It's Important to Receive Feedback About Virtual Meeting Performance

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As experienced as a person might be with virtual meetings, chances are they still have room for improvement. However, it is often challenging for such an individual to recognize tendencies and tactics that are either out of date, or in need of adjustment.

According to a study conducted by Lifesize, 87% more people choose to use video call technology now compared to two years ago. With that being the case, shouldn't everyone want to become the best video meeting participant they can be?

Scott Wilson, Co-Founder & CEO of Banty Inc.

Scott Wilson, Co-Founder and CEO of video conference service Banty Inc., knows that in order to actually be a video call savant, you have to be willing to constantly learn and accept feedback. Here's why:

Feedback improves your abilities: Once you receive it, you can evaluate the suggestions and look for common threads. If there are multiple points about how your online meeting performance could be better, then it is time to reconsider your approach. By knowing where you may be lacking, you will have a better chance at understanding how to improve

Once you receive it, you can evaluate the suggestions and look for common threads. If there are multiple points about how your online meeting performance could be better, then it is time to reconsider your approach. By knowing where you may be lacking, you will have a better chance at understanding how to improve You may not know something is wrong: Even if you are highly self-aware, you may be too wrapped up in each video call to recognize some of the errors you are committing. By not seeking feedback, you would be allowing yourself to continually go down a path other attendees have grown tired of

Even if you are highly self-aware, you may be too wrapped up in each video call to recognize some of the errors you are committing. By not seeking feedback, you would be allowing yourself to continually go down a path other attendees have grown tired of New strategies emerge: After opinions from others are heard, you are either provided with new strategies to consider, or motivated to go online and seek some out. Regardless of what prompts you, incorporating strategies you hadn't yet explored into your video call repertoire can be an exciting, educational endeavour

After opinions from others are heard, you are either provided with new strategies to consider, or motivated to go online and seek some out. Regardless of what prompts you, incorporating strategies you hadn't yet explored into your video call repertoire can be an exciting, educational endeavour Your professional status gets to grow: By demonstrating a willingness to improve your virtual meeting skills, you are showing teammates and the clients you do business with how important professional growth is to you. These individuals will see that complacency doesn't fly with you, and that you are always aiming to get better

By demonstrating a willingness to improve your virtual meeting skills, you are showing teammates and the clients you do business with how important professional growth is to you. These individuals will see that complacency doesn't fly with you, and that you are always aiming to get better You can help others: Once you have learned some new virtual meeting tricks, you can take that knowledge and pass it along to other members of your team. Sure, not everyone will need it, but arming people with more resources to help them improve their own skills shows that you are a real team player

"No matter what your standing at a company may be, you should always be receptive to feedback regarding how you perform during virtual meetings," adds Scott. "The truth can hurt at times, but the feeling of joy that'll come from becoming a true video call superstar will make you realize the positive impact of such constructive criticism."

