Banty CEO Scott Wilson Explains How Small Group Video Calls Can Have a Big Impact on Business

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In business, it is not uncommon to want as many people as possible involved in a team meeting. Generally, the thinking here is that more minds in the room will equal a surplus of ideas and perspectives, which subsequently leads to a better end result. However, sometimes having too many cooks in the kitchen can be detrimental to the outcome of a project.

Recently, the Wall Street Journal reported 73% of meetings feature between two and four people, which suggests many companies see quality results coming from smaller group gatherings.

Scott Wilson, Co-Founder & CEO of Banty Inc.

Scott Wilson, Co-Founder and CEO of video conferencing service Banty Inc. , has participated in video calls of all shapes and sizes. He believes that having smaller group meetings now and then can be beneficial because:

These meetings are easier to navigate: When a small group of professionals meet, getting everyone involved is a much simpler task. Instead of having 10-20 people to worry about connecting with, the virtual meeting host will be able to have more concentrated, constructive conversations with a handful of their expert cohorts

No one talks over each other: With big video call groups, people often feel the urge to talk over others if they are not being given an opportunity to contribute. Having less people on a video conference leads to a more natural social situation where everyone knows they'll have a chance to speak

Meetings are quicker: In theory, the fewer people you have on a call should result in a virtual meeting not dragging on beyond its scheduled time frame. As noted, larger video calls mean more people hoping to get a word in edgewise. With a condensed attendance list, more ground can be covered in a shorter period of time. If a small group meeting goes long, it's likely because the conversation has gained amazing momentum

Unnecessary participants can stay productive: Far too often we feel inclined to include an entire department on a video call when only the heads of it are needed. By having a smaller group meeting with just these individuals, staff who would've needlessly been on the call can instead concentrate their efforts on current projects

Workflow becomes better defined: When a smaller team of individuals participate in a video call, they can have pointed conversations about the workflow required to complete a project. Once the parties have agreed on a proper approach, they can uniformly communicate the process to those who will be completing the work

"It's incredible how focused and productive small group video calls can be when done properly," adds Scott. "These more intimate interactions are not just easy to organize, but they also go a long way toward helping your business succeed in the long run."

