Banty CEO Scott Wilson Explains How to Do Video Calls While on Business Trips

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Even though video conferences can help companies shave 30% off their travel expenses (PGI), business trips remain a great opportunity to break routine, while still putting your best foot forward professionally.

Scott Wilson, Co-Founder and CEO of Banty Inc.

From the fresh surroundings, to interacting with industry mates, or making deals happen, there can be lots of enthusiasm attached to packing a suitcase and getting to work. However, none of this means you're off the hook from your usual day-to-day commitments. Chances are, you will still be expected to participate in certain virtual meetings with coworkers and clients.

If this sounds like you, Scott Wilson, Co-Founder and CEO of video conferencing service Banty.com , has some tips on how to participate in virtual meetings from the road:

Seek immaculate Internet connectivity: Business trip video calls can happen from airports, taxis, hotel rooms, restaurants, conference halls, and other more random spots. No matter where you choose to participate in such a meeting from, always see that your Internet connection is strong

Select a proper background: Since your neat, well-crafted meeting background can't be boxed up and brought on the road, have a wide selection of virtual backdrops at the ready. Otherwise, you'll have to expose others to the often-tacky hotel room artwork

Schedule yourself accordingly: Business trips can pull you in several directions at once. As such, always give yourself enough wiggle room to get from an in-person seminar or meeting, back to a space where a video call can be conducted. Piling one commitment on top of another can derail your day if something, or someone, runs late

Focus on the conversation at hand: Depending on the nature of your business trip, you can be meeting with a multitude of people each day. However, when you log into a scheduled virtual meeting, it is imperative that you shift all of your focus to this conversation. Put aside the thoughts and mountain of paperwork you've compiled while on the trip, and be in the moment with the person/people joining you on the screen

Keep an eye on time zone differences: Flying out for business events in different regions, countries, or even continents is very exciting. So exciting, in fact, you may forget that your clock is no longer the same. The moment your destination is reached, see that all watches or mobile devices you have are set to the correct time. Then check if video calls organized back home need to be rescheduled. You do not want to accidentally call someone at 3 a.m. their time

"Doing a video call from the road is tricky, as it is tough to determine exactly how you will be able to make them happen – there are many unknowns," adds Scott. "That said, you can still successfully log on to an online meeting platform and fulfill your obligations. All you need to do is be prepared."

Banty.com's video call service offers all subscribers a custom, permanent URL (i.e., Banty.com/MyMeeting ); a secure, end-to-end encrypted meeting space; excellent video quality; unlimited meetings each month; and straightforward scheduling tools.

Banty has a number of solutions that are meant to make it easy to meet with those who matter most to you. (Watch the 'Banty Is Easy' video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhmVdwrR_w8&t=10s )

Today, everyone has a mobile number and an email address. In the near future, everyone will have a Banty video chat address: Banty.com/YourName

About Banty

Founded in 2020, Banty offers exceptional video conferencing solutions for Businesses , Enterprise , Medical Practices , Virtual Events , and Personal use . Banty video conferencing is easy to use and ultra-secure. The platform provides users with a dedicated Banty.com URL , accessible via any desktop browser or through iOS and Android mobile apps.

In order to receive government approval to become a verified medical platform, Banty was upgraded to meet new cyber security standards, making it one of the most secure platforms available. Each day, the Banty team goes above and beyond to ensure the platform remains one of the most secure and innovative virtual meeting solutions in the world.

For more information, please visit Banty.org/solutions , or follow Banty on social media to learn more about the latest platform innovations: LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram .

