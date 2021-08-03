Banty CEO Scott Wilson Explains How to Have Great Video Calls Using Your Smartphone

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It will always be hard to properly value the immense impact smartphones have had on business. They not only help us complete tasks in an efficient manner, but they also make us easily reachable for our coworkers, clients, and industry mates.

Now that 80% of workers use video communication tools for 1:1 meetings (Lifesize), it is fair to assume a large number of these individuals utilize a smartphone for such interactions. Thus, it is important for these people to learn how to make exceptional video calls from a smartphone.

Scott Wilson, Co-Founder and CEO of Banty Inc.

Scott Wilson, Co-Founder and CEO of virtual meeting service Banty Inc., shares this sentiment and offers these tips on how to have great smartphone video calls:

Find a well-connected space: Even though a smartphone allows you to meet from anywhere, that doesn't mean you should. Whenever you use this device for a significant video call, always see that you are in an area in which strong Internet connectivity is ever-present

Be on-time: Your smartphone can serve as a watch, calendar, and alarm clock. As such, you should never be late for a virtual meeting. If you fear some of those you meet with could derail your schedule, consistently create gaps in your day just in case certain calls run long

Do not walk and talk: Even if you are busy, try to stay still for a video call. When walking and talking, it's easy for those on the other end of the call to be distracted by your surroundings, the bouncy video, not to mention the inherent audio and lighting issues that could arise while on-the-move

Focus on your preparation: When sitting in front of the computer, at your desk, it's easy to have all notes and other such resources required for a virtual meeting. However, if you are using a smartphone instead, these items may not be within your grasp. To that end, always thoroughly review any meeting-specific material before entering a video call from your smartphone

Know your angles: During a smartphone video call, you may let your arm dip and have the camera point at your face at an unflattering angle. This is when people get close-ups of nostrils and what's going on behind you. Always focus on keeping a straight-on angle when looking at a smartphone's camera. Eye contact is very important, and that can be eliminated when a camera isn't aimed properly

"Smartphones are wonderful tools for video calling. However, using such a convenient tool comes with much responsibility," adds Scott. "The moment you download a mobile app like Banty's (for iOS and Android devices), you need to understand how to conduct smartphone video calls in a courteous, responsible, and professional manner."

Banty.com's video call service offers all subscribers a custom, permanent URL (i.e., Banty.com/MyMeeting ); a secure, end-to-end encrypted meeting space; excellent video quality; unlimited meetings each month; and straightforward scheduling tools.

Banty has a number of solutions that are meant to make it easy to meet with those who matter most to you. (Watch the 'Banty Is Easy' video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhmVdwrR_w8&t=10s )

Today, everyone has a mobile number and an email address. In the near future, everyone will have a Banty video chat address: Banty.com/YourName

