Banty CEO Scott Wilson Explains How to Use Video Calls to Train New Staff

TORONTO, ON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Without a doubt, how well you train a new employee will go a long way to determining how successful they will be within your company. Even if this individual's resume was immaculate and the interview process flawless, it is still on you to see that your latest hire has all of the tools needed to perform at an optimal level.

As 92% of global employers recognize that adapting their digital communications strategies will be a key to survival moving forward (Twilio), it is time to consider using video calls to train new staff.

Scott Wilson, Co-Founder & CEO of Banty Inc.

Scott Wilson, Co-Founder and CEO of the video conferencing service Banty.com , is a big believer in using virtual meeting technology to not just hire staff, but also train them.

If you are considering this method of training, Scott would like to offer you this advice:

Introduce your meeting technology: While this may seem like an obvious step, it is important to make sure your new hire understands the online meeting technology your company uses. If a person hasn't worked with it before, provide a quick tutorial and tour to build familiarity

"With more and more companies hiring remote employees, it's important to not just embrace the idea of training staff virtually, but learn how to do it amazingly well," adds Scott. "By creating a forward-thinking, online, video-centric training process for your company, you will stand a better chance at developing talent that will stick with you for years to come."

