Banty CEO Scott Wilson Explains How Video Calls Inspire Staff Productivity

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- No matter the industry you are in, it is the productivity of those within a company that has a huge hand in how successful it'll ultimately be. As such, it is imperative to continually inspire these individuals to put forth their best efforts.

One way to do this is by conducting frequent video calls with your team. Currently, 94% of businesses say video conferencing increases productivity (Lifesize). This is an important revelation, as companies throughout the world continue to broaden their virtual meeting strategies.

Scott Wilson, Co-Founder & CEO of Banty Inc.

Scott Wilson, Co-Founder and CEO of video conference service Banty Inc., is wholly aware of how much productivity can be generated by using such technology. He believes this is accomplished by:

Getting a team excited about a project: When a new assignment is received via email, it can be hard for staff to get amped up. However, bringing it up during a video call will help you paint a better picture for the staff. Words on a page are great, but some people need to hear and see the vision before getting to work on it



When a new assignment is received via email, it can be hard for staff to get amped up. However, bringing it up during a video call will help you paint a better picture for the staff. Words on a page are great, but some people need to hear and see the vision before getting to work on it Having open discussions: Once the project has been outlined, staff will inevitably have questions about it. By being able to provide your team with instantaneous direction during a video call discussion, they will feel confident about getting started right way



Frequent brainstorming sessions: Even after your team has gone over the project with you, collaboration will still be key. By having an online meeting platform readily available to them, staff will have the freedom to hop on regular video calls to go over details and generate new ideas. Forget about lengthy email exchanges between multiple parties. Collaborating over video calls is a much more streamlined experience



Even after your team has gone over the project with you, collaboration will still be key. By having an online meeting platform readily available to them, staff will have the freedom to hop on regular video calls to go over details and generate new ideas. Forget about lengthy email exchanges between multiple parties. Collaborating over video calls is a much more streamlined experience Communicating from anywhere: As companies now have some staff who work in-office and others who exclusively work-from-home, video calling is the way to keep everyone in the loop – no matter where they are. No longer do you need to worry about building project teams based on work addresses



Having a supportive environment: When curveballs come up during the midst of a project, it's important to have a place in which the team can gather to air frustrations, get past them, then work on a solution. While skill and intellect ultimately get projects across the finish line, you can't underestimate the role a supportive environment can have on the process

"Companies are always looking for ways to keep their employees productive," adds Scott. "I'm a firm believer that video calling is a tool that consistently helps teams get started on a project, then bring it home. The interactive and engaging elements of this technological tool should be embraced by all businesses."

Banty.com's video call service offers all subscribers a custom, permanent URL (i.e., Banty.com/MyMeeting); a secure, end-to-end encrypted meeting space; excellent video quality; unlimited meetings each month; and straightforward scheduling tools.

Banty has a number of solutions that are meant to make it easy to meet with those who matter most to you. (Watch the 'Banty Is Easy' video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhmVdwrR_w8&t=10s)

Today, everyone has a mobile number and an email address. In the near future, everyone will have a Banty video chat address: Banty.com/YourName

