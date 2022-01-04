Banty CEO Scott Wilson Explains What Makes Video Calls a Great Project Management Tool

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In normal circumstances, boardrooms, corner offices, or nearby eateries are venues in which a team of professionals can gather to work on a project. These venues – in their own, unique ways – are great places to get down to business. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, these types of gatherings are not always possible.

Scott Wilson, Co-Founder and CEO of Banty Inc.

However, what has been learned throughout this health crisis is that teams can effectively gather on a video call – from separate locations – and take a project from its beginnings to its conclusion. The technology supports this, as does how quickly professionals are adapting to remote working and the subsequent virtual meetings.

Scott Wilson, Co-Founder and CEO of video conferencing solution Banty Inc. , has relied on such technology for years in order to get projects moving in the right direction. As a result, he has learned what makes video calling a great project management tool:

Everyone's together: As companies have some employees working at the office and some working remotely, it's imperative that companies find ways to unite them. Video call technology helps accomplish this. By using such a solution, the team can have invaluable face-to-face conversations related to the project(s) being worked on. This type of interaction doesn't just offer a more personal experience, it also helps the team bond and work together more harmoniously



As companies have some employees working at the office and some working remotely, it's imperative that companies find ways to unite them. Video call technology helps accomplish this. By using such a solution, the team can have invaluable face-to-face conversations related to the project(s) being worked on. This type of interaction doesn't just offer a more personal experience, it also helps the team bond and work together more harmoniously New ideas can be explored and developed: In addition to relationship building, video calls can help teams better explore and develop elements of a given project. Oftentimes, phone and email tag can slow down the progression of a project. However, when everyone is online together, there is more of an opportunity for great brainstorming sessions to take place. Through said discussions, a project becomes more manageable thanks to the plentiful collaborative opportunities being available to the team



In addition to relationship building, video calls can help teams better explore and develop elements of a given project. Oftentimes, phone and email tag can slow down the progression of a project. However, when everyone is online together, there is more of an opportunity for great brainstorming sessions to take place. Through said discussions, a project becomes more manageable thanks to the plentiful collaborative opportunities being available to the team Teammates will better understand roles and responsibilities: Team video conferences help those working on a project have a clearer view as to their role in it and which responsibilities they need to take care of. Sometimes, projects fall behind because certain members of the team misunderstood an email, or offline conversation, regarding what's required of them. Having everyone on a video call together makes it easier for such clarifications to be made



Team video conferences help those working on a project have a clearer view as to their role in it and which responsibilities they need to take care of. Sometimes, projects fall behind because certain members of the team misunderstood an email, or offline conversation, regarding what's required of them. Having everyone on a video call together makes it easier for such clarifications to be made Projects stay on course: If a team gets too distanced from one another, it is possible for the project to go off the rails. At the very least, having a weekly – or semi-daily – video call with the team helps ensure that deadlines are being met and the quality of work is reaching a certain level of expectation. As deadlines grow closer, having such a routine will prove even more fruitful

"When a team can communicate with one another over video calls, managing a project becomes much simpler," offers Wilson. "What's more, this technology helps the team stay connected no matter where each member of it resides."

Banty.com's video call service offers all subscribers a custom, permanent URL(i.e., Banty.com/MyMeeting ); a secure, end-to-end encrypted meeting space; excellent video quality; unlimited meetings each month; and straightforward scheduling tools.

Banty has a number of solutions that are meant to make it easy to meet with those who matter most to you. (Watch the 'Banty Is Easy' video here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhmVdwrR_w8&t=10s)

Today, everyone has a mobile number and an email address. In the near future, everyone will have a Banty room address: Banty.com/YourName

About Banty

Founded in 2020, Banty offers exceptional video conferencing solutions for Businesses , Medical Practices and Virtual Events . Banty video conferencing is easy to use and ultra-secure. The platform provides users with a dedicated Banty.com URL , accessible via any desktop browser or through iOS and Android mobile apps.

In order to receive government approval to become a verified medical platform, Banty was upgraded to meet new cyber security standards, making it one of the most secure platforms available. Each day, the Banty team goes above and beyond to ensure the platform remains one of the most secure and innovative virtual meeting solutions in the world.

For more information, please visit Banty.org/solutions , or follow Banty on social media to learn more about the latest platform innovations: LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram .

Media Contact:

Scott Wilson

[email protected]

289-259-8059

SOURCE Banty Inc.