Banty CEO Scott Wilson Explains What to Do Ahead of Hosting Your First Virtual Meeting

TORONTO, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, professionals have worked remotely and experienced the benefits of virtual meetings . In fact, according to LifeSize, these types of meetings have improved productivity by 50%.

As such, professionals should expect the presence of video conferencing to remain steady in workplaces for years to come . With that, comes the possibility that those who don't normally coordinate such online meetings will eventually have to begin doing so.

Scott Wilson, Co-Founder and CEO of Banty Inc.

Scott Wilson , Co-Founder and CEO of virtual meeting service Banty Inc. , knows that frequenting video calls organized by others is one thing. Hosting one yourself, however, requires a different process altogether.

To succeed at hosting, Scott suggests embracing the following steps:

Pick a proper day and time: Always schedule a virtual meeting on a day and time that's convenient for the majority of invitees. Avoid scheduling a call in the midst of a tight deadline, or early Monday mornings and late Friday afternoons. You want all calls to take place at a point when everyone's focus is at an optimal level

"Hosting a virtual meeting for the first time can be a stressful, overwhelming occasion for some. It is natural to feel this way," adds Scott. "However, if you are a stickler for details and understand the importance of proper preparation, you will soon be unbelievably comfortable with the whole hosting experience."

About Banty

Founded in 2020, Banty offers exceptional video conferencing solutions for Businesses , Enterprise , Medical Practices , Virtual Events , and Personal use . Banty video conferencing is easy to use and ultra-secure. The platform provides users with a dedicated Banty.com URL , accessible via any desktop browser or through iOS and Android mobile apps.

In order to receive government approval to become a verified medical platform, Banty was upgraded to meet new cyber security standards, making it one of the most secure platforms available. Each day, the Banty team goes above and beyond to ensure the platform remains one of the most secure and innovative virtual meeting solutions in the world.

