Banty CEO Scott Wilson Offers Advice on How to Use Video Calls for Team Building

TORONTO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, companies like Banty.com have come to understand that success is easier to attain if its team of employees is united and pulling in the same direction. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has made that more challenging. Now, many teams feature those who work in-house and those who work remotely.

Recently, Lifesize said 41% of video call users think companies embracing such technology have more engaged team members. Like anything in business, though, this feeling can quickly shift.

Scott Wilson, Co-Founder and CEO of Banty Inc.

This got Banty Co-Founder and CEO, Scott Wilson, thinking: "What type of team building initiatives should companies put in place to make staff feel - regardless of where they are based - constantly connected with one another? Furthermore, which ones can be successfully pulled off using a virtual meeting service?"

Here is what Scott came up with:

Watch educational videos together: Successful professionals love to learn new strategies and ways of thinking. Try presenting a relevant educational video to your team and encourage them to have a thoughtful conversation about it afterward





Bring on a guest speaker: There are a number of high-profile business coaches who help companies give their team a positive jolt. Welcoming one to a virtual meeting gives attendees a new voice and fresh perspective to draw motivation from





Play trivia: Once a month, gather your team for a casual online trivia tournament. This hassle-free event allows team members to let loose, show their knowledge, and have a few laughs along the way





Show and tell: This activity is not just for elementary school. Encouraging a team member to virtually share a prized possession will reveal a whole new side to them and perhaps create greater relatability





Icebreakers: At the beginning of a video chat, pose a random question to members of the team. Soon enough, a wealth of interaction will begin. This is an especially important exercise for remote workers who do not have a lot of daily, face-to-face interaction with the team





Food and Drink Tastings: There are services that deliver baskets of culinary delights and wine pairings to individual office team members, then virtually guides the group through a tasting. This type of dining experience always leads to a full belly and happy mind

"Even if your remote employees are being productive, it's still important to ensure that they always feel like a part of the team," says Scott. "Yes, virtual meetings allow you to do regular check-ins. However, the management team should also use such a platform to create fun and engaging team building activities that inspire employees."

Continues Scott: "When your team feels connected with one another, they will go the extra mile to help each other perform well on the job."

