Banty CEO Scott Wilson on What Makes Video Calls a Great Business Networking Tool

TORONTO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Business networking is one of the best ways for anyone to bring more attention to the work they do, as well as how they can help other professionals get ahead. In some cases, these relationships remain strictly professional, while in other instances they can evolve into lifelong friendships.

According to findings by Lifesize, 80% of people rely on video for 1:1 meetings. Considering how valuable business networking can be, it would be fair to assume a good chunk of those who practice it also rely heavily on 1:1 video meetings.

Scott Wilson, Co-Founder & CEO of Banty Inc.

While networking with other professionals in-person is always enjoyable, connecting with others on a video call has become equally rewarding.

Scott Wilson , Co-Founder and CEO of video conferencing service Banty.com understands this, and wants you to know what makes video calls a great business networking tool:

Face-to-face convenience: Oftentimes, those you network with do not work or live just down the street from you. Since business is global, you should want to have the power to connect with other professionals no matter where they reside. Video conferencing makes this possible

Book multiple daily networking sessions: The trouble with in-person networking sessions is participants having to travel to and from each other's offices. This takes a lot of time and limits the number of meetings you can have on a given day. By gathering online instead, you can book multiple daily networking sessions and not have to worry about zig-zagging all over town

Share details about your business: During an introductory networking meeting with someone, you always want to make an amazing impression. To give someone a thorough, yet engaging look at what you and your company do, organize a multimedia-rich presentation and let it run through the online meeting platform you are calling from

A space for introductions: If you've built an amazing professional relationship with someone, they will want to introduce you to others. Instead of a blind date format, an introductory virtual meeting can be arranged by the person recommending you. This individual can even choose to stick around to help the conversation gain momentum

Meetings can be casual: Not every networking session needs to be serious business. While you never want to let loose in a manner that may make your professional relationship awkward going forward, a video call environment is the perfect venue to put aside the sport coat and learn more about one another on a personal level

"Networking with other professionals via video conferencing is a smart way to build relationships and generate better business," adds Scott. "Versatile virtual meeting platforms like Banty.com make it safe, easy, and fun to get to know those who you could be working with for years to come."

Banty.com's video call service offers all subscribers a custom, permanent URL (i.e., Banty.com/MyMeeting ); a secure, end-to-end encrypted meeting space; excellent video quality; unlimited meetings each month; and straightforward scheduling tools.

Banty has a number of solutions that are meant to make it easy to meet with those who matter most to you. (Watch the 'Banty Is Easy' video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhmVdwrR_w8&t=10s )

Today, everyone has a mobile number and an email address. In the near future, everyone will have a Banty video chat address: Banty.com/YourName

About Banty

Founded in 2020, Banty offers exceptional video conferencing solutions for Businesses , Enterprise , Medical Practices , Virtual Events , and Personal use . Banty video conferencing is easy to use and ultra-secure. The platform provides users with a dedicated Banty.com URL , accessible via any desktop browser or through iOS and Android mobile apps.

In order to receive government approval to become a verified medical platform, Banty was upgraded to meet new cyber security standards, making it one of the most secure platforms available. Each day, the Banty team goes above and beyond to ensure the platform remains one of the most secure and innovative virtual meeting solutions in the world.

For more information, please visit Banty.org/solutions, or follow Banty on social media to learn more about the latest platform innovations: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram.

