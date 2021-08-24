Banty CEO Scott Wilson Shares How to Keep Energy Levels High During Weeks Filled with Video Calls

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Now that video calling is prominent in the workplace, many people find themselves being pulled into multiple meetings on a daily basis. Over the course of a week, this can add up and lead to feelings of exhaustion, especially when each meeting requires a significant contribution from you.

Recently, researchers at Stanford University conducted a study focusing on video conference fatigue. Out of those polled, 14% of women and 5.5% of men admitted to feeling worn out after video meetings. While those numbers are not huge, it is time to think about how to combat such post-call feelings.

Scott Wilson, Co-Founder and CEO of video conference service Banty Inc. , knows what it's like to have a packed virtual meeting calendar. Over time, though, he has learned that the following can help keep you fresh:

Maintain a sleep schedule: While a lot of adults don't commit to a strict bedtime throughout the work week, busier professionals should consider implementing one. This will help your body and mind recover from a hectic at-work schedule, and allow you to function better the following day



Get some exercise: Be it yoga, jogging, or weightlifting at the gym, a regular fitness routine helps clear your mind and push away work-related stress. What's more, exercise has the ability to boost energy levels and make you sharper mentally, both of which will help you perform better during video calls



Listen to music between calls: If you have downtime before the next meeting, put on some music. Ideally, you should play any type of song that gives you a boost, whether it's up-tempo or something slower.



Be prepared ahead of time: Before any of the video calls you join, be prepared for what'll be discussed. Doing this legwork in advance will still take energy to complete, but it won't tire you out nearly as much as having to improvise your way through an important conversation



Minimize distractions: Do your best to keep distractions at a distance. This can be done a number of ways, starting with finding a private, quiet space where you can connect yourself to client or staff meetings. Being in such a room will allow you to focus on one thing and not have to waste energy on tuning out nearby happenings

"As more and more companies turn to video calling, it is important for all participants to be as energized as possible during each meeting," says Scott. "To accomplish this, all workers should find ways to recharge their batteries so that they can be at their best during every meeting."

