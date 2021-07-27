Banty CEO Scott Wilson Talks About How Virtual Meetings Can Reduce Business Travel Costs

TORONTO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the longest time, travel has played a major role in the professional world. Whether we are talking about business trips abroad , employees visiting client offices, or workers commuting to the office via car and public transit, individuals have always been on the move.

All of these movements, however, cost money. Sometimes it's on the company to shoulder such expenses, while other instances require employees to pay out of pocket. However, there is a solution to minimizing such expenses: working from home.

Scott Wilson, Co-Founder and CEO of Banty Inc.

According to recent findings by Globe Newswire, 47% of video call users have seen their travel costs reduced. That's a huge number, and one that could increase as more and more companies put their trust into online meeting platforms.

Scott Wilson , Co-Founder and CEO of video conferencing service Banty Inc. , recognizes the cost effectiveness of virtual meetings. Thus, he believes video call technology can save companies, and their employees, lots of money. They just have to:

Attend virtual conferences and trade shows: The COVID-19 pandemic has inspired more industries to put on, and attend, virtual events . Now, instead of having to travel to a conference at a convention centre (locally, or abroad), these gatherings are now being held online at a fraction of the cost

The COVID-19 pandemic has inspired more industries to put on, and attend, . Now, instead of having to travel to a conference at a convention centre (locally, or abroad), these gatherings are now being held online at a fraction of the cost Minimize office-to-office travel: In business, relationships are everything . As such, it does pay to have plenty of face-to-face interactions with your most loyal clients and associates. However, this no longer has to be an in-person experience. Virtual meeting apps now make meeting online a very convenient, personal way to see and speak with someone

In business, relationships are . As such, it does pay to have plenty of face-to-face and associates. However, this no longer has to be an in-person experience. Virtual meeting apps now make meeting online a very convenient, personal way to see and speak with someone Mitigate commuting costs: A lot of employees lament how much it costs them for gas, vehicle maintenance, and public transit in order to get to and from the office. Giving staff full, or partial, work-from-home flexibility – as long as they're available for regular video calls – allows them to save a few extra bucks each week

A lot of employees lament how much it costs them for gas, vehicle maintenance, and public transit in order to get to and from the office. Giving staff full, or partial, – as long as they're available for regular video calls – allows them to save a few extra bucks each week Fewer per diem possibilities: By chopping down how many business trips employees need to physically go on, less per diems will have to be doled out. Keeping certain business gatherings in an online meeting environment minimizes the need to pay out meal, travel, and accommodation allowances

By chopping down how many business trips employees to physically go on, less per diems will have to be doled out. Keeping certain business gatherings in an online meeting environment minimizes the need to pay out meal, travel, and accommodation allowances Promote the convenience of video calls: As soon as your staff sees how positive and convenient an online team meeting can be, it will quickly get onboard with virtual meeting technology . Once this happens, staff will focus more on which gatherings need to be done in person, and which can be completed in a video call setting . From there, travel costs will noticeably ease up over time

"If a company is serious about saving itself – as well as its employees – some money, it's imperative that they embrace virtual meetings," adds Scott. "Now that quality meetings and virtual events can be done online in very user-friendly, hospitable environments, there's no need to push for frequent business-related travel."

Banty.com's video call service offers all subscribers a custom, permanent URL (i.e., Banty.com/MyMeeting ); a secure, end-to-end encrypted meeting space; excellent video quality; unlimited meetings each month; and straightforward scheduling tools.

Banty has a number of solutions that are meant to make it easy to meet with those who matter most to you. (Watch the 'Banty Is Easy' video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhmVdwrR_w8&t=10s )

Today, everyone has a mobile number and an email address. In the near future, everyone will have a Banty video chat address: Banty.com/YourName

About Banty

Founded in 2020, Banty offers exceptional video conferencing solutions for Businesses , Enterprise , Medical Practices , Virtual Events , and Personal use . Banty video conferencing is easy to use and ultra-secure. The platform provides users with a dedicated Banty.com URL , accessible via any desktop browser or through iOS and Android mobile apps.

In order to receive government approval to become a verified medical platform, Banty was upgraded to meet new cyber security standards, making it one of the most secure platforms available. Each day, the Banty team goes above and beyond to ensure the platform remains one of the most secure and innovative virtual meeting solutions in the world.

For more information, please visit Banty.org/solutions, or follow Banty on social media to learn more about the latest platform innovations: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube , Instagram.

Media Contact:

Scott Wilson

[email protected]

289-259-8059

SOURCE Banty Inc.

Related Links

http://www.banty.org

