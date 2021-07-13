Banty CEO Scott Wilson Talks About What Video Calling Can Do for Retailers

TORONTO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For many consumers, retail stores are simply the place they go to pick up goods that'll fulfill their wants and needs. However, those who work within the retail sector understand there is a lot that goes into not only satisfying customers, but also running a successful, profitable operation.

Scott Wilson, Co-Founder and CEO of Banty Inc.

Recently, LifeSize discovered that 89% of people agree that video calls help them feel more of a connection with their company and colleagues. Since having this type of bond can be great for business, maybe it is time for more retailers to introduce video calling as a company-wide communication tool.

Scott Wilson, Co-Founder and CEO of video conferencing service Banty Inc., believes this should be happen, and that video calling can help retailers in the following ways:

More personalized team meetings: Retail chains can conveniently gather managers from multiple store locations on a single video call to discuss policy changes, as well as upcoming in-store promotions. For single-stores, having video calls will stop staff members from having to come in for a group meeting on a day off

Retail chains can conveniently gather managers from multiple store locations on a single video call to discuss policy changes, as well as upcoming in-store promotions. For single-stores, having video calls will stop staff members from having to come in for a group meeting on a day off Implement a fresh customer service strategy: Retailers with a certain reach and sized workforce can expand their customer service operations by introducing a video call element to it. This can either accompany, or replace, phone and video chat customer service procedures already being used

Retailers with a certain reach and sized workforce can expand their customer service operations by introducing a video call element to it. This can either accompany, or replace, phone and video chat customer service procedures already being used Meet with product manufacturers and distributors: Having regular video call sessions with manufacturers and distributors can help retailers build a quality rapport with such business associates. Strengthening relationships in this manner can go a long way toward seeing that products are always reaching their end-point ahead of schedule, and in high-quality condition

Having regular video call sessions with manufacturers and distributors can help retailers build a quality rapport with such business associates. Strengthening relationships in this manner can go a long way toward seeing that products are always reaching their end-point ahead of schedule, and in high-quality condition Interview prospective new staff members virtually: Conducting interviews this way eliminates having to physically usher candidates in and out of the office all day. What's more, it is easier to assign a specific end-time to a virtual meeting, meaning fewer interviews will go long and complicate the rest of the day's busy schedule

Conducting interviews this way eliminates having to physically usher candidates in and out of the office all day. What's more, it is easier to assign a specific end-time to a virtual meeting, meaning fewer interviews will go long and complicate the rest of the day's busy schedule Staff Training: Understandably, there are specific tasks a new retail employee must be trained on in-person. However, video calling can be used to conduct training related to company practices, health and safety measures, and personal conduct expectations. The manager can discuss these matters in a virtual face-to-face environment, with the accompaniment of a finely-tuned online presentation designed for all new hires

"With video calling, retailers have a real opportunity to expand the horizons of their business," continues Scott. "They can develop better relationships with those they work with, create more efficient processes, as well as implement an online customer service experience that is more personal than existing traditional methods."

Banty.com's video call service offers all subscribers a custom, permanent URL (i.e., Banty.com/MyMeeting); a secure, end-to-end encrypted meeting space; excellent video quality; unlimited meetings each month; and straightforward scheduling tools.

Banty has a number of solutions that are meant to make it easy to meet with those who matter most to you. (Watch the 'Banty Is Easy' video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhmVdwrR_w8&t=10s)

Today, everyone has a mobile number and an email address. In the near future, everyone will have a Banty video chat address: Banty.com/YourName

About Banty

Founded in 2020, Banty offers exceptional video conferencing solutions for Businesses, Enterprise, Medical Practices, Virtual Events, and Personal use. Banty video conferencing is easy to use and ultra-secure. The platform provides users with a dedicated Banty.com URL, accessible via any desktop browser or through iOS and Android mobile apps.

In order to receive government approval to become a verified medical platform, Banty was upgraded to meet new cyber security standards, making it one of the most secure platforms available. Each day, the Banty team goes above and beyond to ensure the platform remains one of the most secure and innovative virtual meeting solutions in the world.

For more information, please visit Banty.org/solutions, or follow Banty on social media to learn more about the latest platform innovations: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram.

Media contact:

Scott Wilson

[email protected]

289-259-8059

SOURCE Banty Inc.

