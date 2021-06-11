Banty CEO Scott Wilson Teaches Companies How to Keep Staff Engaged During Virtual Meetings

TORONTO, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As companies continually embrace staff working remotely, some employees now find themselves being pulled into an unusually high number of virtual meetings each week. When this happens, keeping the team engaged can prove challenging.

According to findings shared by Finances Online, 58% of businesses make video conferencing a regular part of their day-to-day operations. While that is an exciting statistic, it does lead to a question that requires several answers: How do companies keep staff engaged when so many virtual meetings are happening?

Scott Wilson, Co-Founder & CEO of Banty Inc.

Scott Wilson, Co-Founder and CEO of Banty.com believes there are several ways to host all of these meetings, without losing staff interest. Here is how to do that:

Stay on schedule: Few things suck the life out of a video call faster than when it starts late, or runs long. More often than not, people have programmed themselves to be extra-attentive during the chunk of time in which a meeting is supposed to run. Once you get too far outside of that time frame, you are asking for a loss in engagement

Open the floor to others: Hearing the same one or two people regularly lead a meeting can result in a predictable, stale environment. To keep the pulse of your team beating at a high rate, occasionally hand the keys to other deserving staff members and let their voices be heard

Create interesting presentations: So many video conferencing services allow its users to share detailed, multimedia presentations with everyone on a call. This reality should be taken advantage of whenever possible, as a constant stream of unanimated slides, or rudimentary bar graphs, could lead to teammates shifting their attention elsewhere

Clean audio and video: If you have a dark, choppy looking video feed and poor audio, good luck expecting everyone in the meeting to remain focused on you. Ahead of each video call, ensure you are in a well-lit, quiet space so that you will be easily seen and heard. Also ensure that your Internet connectivity is up to snuff, as the quality of it has a big impact on your audio and video

Only organize necessary meetings: As the team leader, you are responsible for knowing how to effectively manage the time of those who work with you. Unless you have a sizable project to discuss, or multiple smaller assignments that need a once-over, ask yourself one question: Could this be handled in an email instead?

"The worst thing you can do is assume that the same old virtual meeting you hold day after day, or week after week, will continuously keep staff focused on the tasks at hand," adds Scott. "By creating a virtual meeting environment in which staff are excited to attend and participate in, you will never have trouble keeping your team engaged. With Banty's online meeting platform, it is always possible to take your staff gatherings to a whole new level."

Banty.com's video call service offers all subscribers a custom, permanent URL (i.e., Banty.com/MyMeeting); a secure, end-to-end encrypted meeting space; excellent video quality; unlimited meetings each month; and straightforward scheduling tools.

Banty has a number of solutions that are meant to make it easy to meet with those who matter most to you. (Watch the 'Banty Is Easy' video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhmVdwrR_w8&t=10s)

Today, everyone has a mobile number and an email address. In the near future, everyone will have a Banty video chat address: Banty.com/YourName

About Banty

Banty began as a patient-centered video conferencing platform that helps doctors easily integrate virtual medical appointments into their clinics and practices. Now, Banty also offers exceptional video conferencing solutions for Businesses, Enterprise, Virtual Events, and Personal use.

Banty is accessible via any desktop browser, or through dedicated iOS and Android mobile apps. With a wide variety of engaging features geared toward productivity and maintaining personal connections, Banty is the virtual meeting platform that brings the world together through better communication.

For more information, please visit Banty.org/solutions, or follow Banty on social media to learn more about the latest platform innovations: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram.

