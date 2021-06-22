Banty CEO Scott Wilson's 5 Tips on How to Get Comfortable with Video Calls

TORONTO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, socially distancing in our personal and work lives resulted in an influx of video call usage. In fact, according to statistics published by Digital in the Round, the global video conferencing market grew from $3.85 billion in 2019, to $7.87 billion in 2020.

In 2021, video calling remains an important, frequently used form of communication between individuals. That said, we can't just assume that everyone is comfortable using this type of technology to meet with others.

Scott Wilson, Co-Founder and CEO of Banty Inc.

Scott Wilson, Co-Founder and CEO of video conferencing service Banty.com, understands the trepidation of some individuals, but would also like to lend them a hand.

If you, or someone you know remain uneasy about video calls, here are Scott's tips on how to build a solid video call comfort level:

Learn about the technology: Not all online meeting platforms are the same. Because of this, it is important to find one that best suits your needs. Look into the features being used by certain video call services, as well as their security reputation and price point. Soon enough, you will have a clearer view on which direction to go



Not all online meeting platforms are the same. Because of this, it is important to find one that best suits your needs. Look into the features being used by certain video call services, as well as their security reputation and price point. Soon enough, you will have a clearer view on which direction to go Start small: Until you feel properly equipped to enter a work-related virtual meeting, ask family and friends to hop on a video call so that you can test drive the technology. Use this opportunity to learn how each feature works, as well as to test your audio and video settings



Until you feel properly equipped to enter a work-related virtual meeting, ask family and friends to hop on a video call so that you can test drive the technology. Use this opportunity to learn how each feature works, as well as to test your audio and video settings Research video call etiquette: Like any social gathering, there are dos and don'ts attached to video calls. For instance, constantly interrupting and speaking over others is very frowned upon. Meanwhile, making consistent eye contact is a huge plus. Seek out articles on this topic and discover how to best present yourself during a video chat



Like any social gathering, there are dos and don'ts attached to video calls. For instance, constantly interrupting and speaking over others is frowned upon. Meanwhile, making consistent eye contact is a plus. Seek out articles on this topic and discover how to best present yourself during a video chat Ask co-workers for advice: Every company runs their virtual meetings differently. If you are unsure about what will be required of you during it, please ask a coworker for insight. This will help put you at ease and allow you to enter a meeting with less jitters and more focus



Every company runs their virtual meetings differently. If you are unsure about what will be required of you during it, please ask a coworker for insight. This will help put you at ease and allow you to enter a meeting with less jitters and more focus Be prepared: No matter the video call you are participating in, it never hurts to have notes/cheat sheets nearby. These can either feature important points you'd like to discuss on a call, or simple reminders to relax, breathe, act natural, and enjoy yourself

"More often than not, when someone is introduced to a new form of technology, there is a tendency to feel intimidated and uncomfortable," adds Scott. "However, virtual meeting technology has really come a long way over the years. Banty, in particular, is a safe, easy, and ultra-intuitive video call service. One of our goals is to create an online meeting environment that's easily accessible and welcoming to everyone."

Banty.com's video call service offers all subscribers a custom, permanent URL (i.e., Banty.com/MyMeeting); a secure, end-to-end encrypted meeting space; excellent video quality; unlimited meetings each month; and straightforward scheduling tools.

Banty has a number of solutions that are meant to make it easy to meet with those who matter most to you. (Watch the 'Banty Is Easy' video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhmVdwrR_w8&t=10s)

Today, everyone has a mobile number and an email address. In the near future, everyone will have a Banty video chat address: Banty.com/YourName

