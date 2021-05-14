Banty is the Perfect Video Chat Solution for Studying Online

TORONTO, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banty.com 's easy-to-use, secure video chat platform is the perfect place for students to study online and remain connected with their classmates. Featuring a wide selection of education-friendly tools, Banty makes it possible for students to share notes, quiz one another, and help each other succeed.

"Due to COVID-19, many schools have temporarily turned to virtual learning so that students can continue their education, while remaining safe," explains Banty Co-Founder and CEO Scott Wilson. "Families looking for a versatile, yet secure video call solution, can turn to Banty. This platform has several collaborative and interactive features which help students study remotely."

Banty has a number of solutions that are meant to make video chats easy to attend and be productive within. (Watch the 'Banty Is Easy' video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhmVdwrR_w8&t=10s )

Big Study Groups, Unlimited Video Chats

For students, the Banty Personal solution is an ideal option. Here, upwards of 115 people can participate in a video chat. Although this number might seem high for a study group, it is good to know that meeting capacity isn't too restrictive.

With Banty Personal, a student – or even online tutors – can host an unlimited number of one-on-one or group meetings. There is never a cap placed on how many meetings can be conducted throughout the month.

Getting to these meetings is easy, as each Banty user gets to create a permanent, custom URL. This is the link that will be provided to everyone invited to a meeting, rather than an auto-generated, alpha-numeric URL and password.

Share Notes, Compare Notes

Each Banty meeting room comes with the screen share feature. This allows students to share study aids with one another, be it an online document filled with notes, or an educational website. This is also a great tool for students who are working on a group project and need to easily relay what they've been working on.

Meanwhile, Banty's digital whiteboard helps students and tutors hash out project ideas or complicated mathematical equations in real-time.

Watch Educational Videos Together

One of the best Banty Personal features is the YouTube video share. Here, one person can take the link of an educational YouTube clip and open it in the group video chat for everyone to see. The footage will play in the main video feed. Meeting participants will not need to open a new browser tab to watch.

If a meeting participant has a slow Internet connection, the host can adjust the quality of the video feed. This will prevent the YouTube video – as well as the rest of a chat's video feed – from appearing choppy.

Staying Secure

Online security is very important to Banty. As such, every video chat room is protected by end-to-end encryption technology. This prevents unwanted third parties from accessing meetings they haven't been invited to.

Adding an extra level of security is the door lock feature. When the lock's been enabled, it prevents others from entering a meeting unless welcomed in by the host.

"While virtual learning can be intimidating for some, Banty's goal is to make the experience much more straightforward and enjoyable for students," offers Banty Co-Founder Dr. Richard Tytus. "The last thing students should have to worry about is navigating a complicated online education tool. All they should be focused on is getting the best grades possible."

Today, everyone has a mobile number and an email address. In the near future, everyone will have a Banty video chat address: Banty.com/YourName

For more information, please visit Banty.org/solutions, or follow Banty on social media to learn more about the latest platform innovations: LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram .

About Banty

Banty began as a patient-centered video conferencing platform that helps doctors easily integrate virtual medical appointments into their clinics and practices. Now, Banty also offers exceptional video conferencing solutions for Businesses, Enterprise, Virtual Events, and Personal use.

Banty is accessible via any desktop browser, or through dedicated iOS and Android mobile apps. With a wide variety of engaging features geared toward productivity and maintaining personal connections, Banty is the virtual meeting platform that brings the world together through better communication.

