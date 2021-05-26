Banty Offers All Subscribers a Custom URL for their Virtual Meeting Needs

TORONTO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banty.com has added a personal touch to the video conferencing industry by empowering subscribers to create a unique, permanent URL for their online meeting rooms. Forget about auto-generated, alphanumeric invite links and consider what it would mean to have a singular virtual meeting link that can be forwarded to everyone: i.e., Banty.com/YourName.

Banty Inc. Co-Founder and CEO, Scott Wilson

"Some video call services complicate matters for their subscribers by making them send out temporary, randomized meeting links and passwords. These are nearly impossible to remember and can lead to scheduling mishaps," explains Banty Co-Founder and CEO Scott Wilson. "Banty decided to cut away any chance of confusion and let subscribers determine which URL they'd want to forward to family, friends, or business associates."

Banty has a number of solutions that are meant to make video conferences – large and small – easy to attend and be productive within. (Watch the 'Banty Is Easy' video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhmVdwrR_w8&t=10s)

What is a Unique, Permanent Banty.com URL?

This URL can be created to represent a person, business, or medical practice that frequently hosts video calls. Just like a website or email address, a Banty.com URL will be unique to who created it.

Each time a Banty subscriber conducts a virtual meeting, the custom URL they've created is sent to all invitees. This is the link they will use to attend a scheduled appointment. If someone arrives at this web address early and the meeting room is locked, they will remain in a virtual waiting room until it's their turn.

What to Consider Before and After Creating a Banty.com URL:

Keep professionalism in mind: When considering what a custom URL for business use should look like, be mindful of who will be receiving this link. As such, see that it is straightforward and features either an employee's name, the company's name, or a healthy mix of the two

When considering what a custom URL for business use should look like, be mindful of who will be receiving this link. As such, see that it is straightforward and features either an employee's name, the company's name, or a healthy mix of the two Don't make it too long: Whether it's for personal or professional use, the shorter a custom URL is, the easier it will be for people to remember it. Avoid including random symbols or numbers if possible

Whether it's for personal or professional use, the shorter a custom URL is, the easier it will be for people to remember it. Avoid including random symbols or numbers if possible Think about how others might react to it: A custom URL should always be as inoffensive and uncontroversial as possible. By being respectful here, there will be no chance of a meeting invitee feeling put off before a call begins

A custom URL should always be as inoffensive and uncontroversial as possible. By being respectful here, there will be no chance of a meeting invitee feeling put off before a call begins Share the link with everyone: Now that a custom URL has been selected, forward it to everyone. While this link can be sent to a person using Banty's admin portal invite feature, it can also be texted or verbally given to anyone who wants it

Now that a custom URL has been selected, forward it to everyone. While this link can be sent to a person using Banty's admin portal invite feature, it can also be texted or verbally given to anyone who wants it Anyone can visit a Banty meeting room: Whomever is provided a custom Banty URL in a meeting invite does not need to be a Banty subscriber to use it. This is a point worth clarifying ahead of every scheduled appointment

"Having an easy-to-remember, unique URL makes all the difference in the world," says Banty Co-Founder Dr. Richard Tytus. "People appreciate having a single link that can be used for every appointment. This saves them the stress of sifting through all of their invites just to make sure they're using the right link, at the right time."

Today, everyone has a mobile number and an email address. In the near future, everyone will have a Banty video chat address: Banty.com/YourName

For more information, please visit Banty.org/solutions, or follow Banty on social media to learn more about the latest platform innovations: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram.

About Banty

Banty began as a patient-centered video conferencing platform that helps doctors easily integrate virtual medical appointments into their clinics and practices. Now, Banty also offers exceptional video conferencing solutions for Businesses, Enterprise, Virtual Events, and Personal use.

Banty is accessible via any desktop browser, or through dedicated iOS and Android mobile apps. With a wide variety of engaging features geared toward productivity and maintaining personal connections, Banty is the virtual meeting platform that brings the world together through better communication.

Media Contact:

Scott Wilson

289-259-8059

[email protected]



SOURCE Banty Inc.