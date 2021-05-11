Banty Video Chat Helps Entertainers Engage with Fans

TORONTO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banty.com's easy-to-use, secure video chat platform is giving entertainers a new way to build further engagement with their fans. For musicians, actresses/actors, and comedians, Banty offers an online gathering space where exclusive meet-and-greets can be held and new content premiered or shared.

"For decades, live performances have helped many entertainers gain exposure and build a fan base. More recently, social media and streaming services have also played a big role in this," offers Banty Co-Founder and CEO Scott Wilson. "Now, there is Banty. This new age video chat service has a wide variety of interactive features that encourages all performers to create unique experiences for their fans."

Banty has a number of solutions that are meant to make video chats – large and small – easy to attend and have a good time within. (Watch the 'Banty Is Easy' video here : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhmVdwrR_w8&t=10s)

A Personalized Experience



It's always important for an entertainer to have their name out in the world as much as possible. With Banty, every user gets to create a permanent, custom URL that best represents them. For people in the entertainment business, this link could feature a stage name, popular tagline, or something else identifiable to them.

Once established, this is the link entertainers can forward to fans for special events, or to collaborators and associates for business discussions.

What's more, this link brings all invitees into an artist's online video meeting space. This room can be outfitted with personal branding materials, while its text section is where a bio or details about future happenings can be inserted.

Connecting with Fans



While many entertainers use social media platforms to interact with large groups of fans at a given time, Banty can help facilitate a more exclusive experience.

To generate buzz about an upcoming project, an entertainer could host a contest where a select number of winners – for instance – receive a special, one-on-one 15-minute Banty video meet-and-greet. Also, music videos, trailers, and other content published to YouTube can be shared in the meeting room for everyone to watch together.

During these gatherings, high-definition audio and video performances can also be put on. If an attendee's Internet connection is slow at this time, the meeting host can adjust the video feed's quality to ensure everyone gets a great experience.

Since any Banty meeting host can control who enters their room and when, the entertainer does not have to worry about these sessions being interrupted.

Stay Scheduled and Secure



If an entertainer is constantly busy, they can give their manager, agent, publicist, or personal assistant permission to manage their online Banty meeting schedule.

This is especially effective during a publicity blitz in which an entertainer not only meets with fans, but also has video interviews scheduled with members of the press.

Regardless of what the commitment is, all Banty meeting rooms are kept secure and private thanks to end-to-end encryption technology.

"Entertainers have a very special ability to connect with people," says Banty Co-Founder Dr. Richard Tytus. "By adding a Banty video chat room to their collection of online fan engagement tools, they will be able to establish an even deeper relationship with audiences."

Today, everyone has a mobile number and an email address. In the near future, everyone will have a Banty video chat address: Banty.com/YourName

For more information, please visit Banty.org/solutions, or follow Banty on social media to learn more about the latest platform innovations: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram.

About Banty



Banty began as a patient-centered video conferencing platform that helps doctors easily integrate virtual medical appointments into their clinics and practices. Now, Banty also offers exceptional video conferencing solutions for Businesses, Enterprise, Virtual Events, and Personal use.

Banty is accessible via any desktop browser, or through dedicated iOS and Android mobile apps. With a wide variety of engaging features geared toward productivity and maintaining personal connections, Banty is the virtual meeting platform that brings the world together through better communication.

