Banty Virtual Events Deliver Engaging, Interactive Online Trade Shows

TORONTO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banty.com is bringing large-scale, online business gatherings to life with the high-quality planning and production service, Banty Virtual Events. Available to all industries, this video conferencing solution offers all involved a well-organized, engaging, and interactive digital trade show experience.

Scott Wilson and Dr. Richard Tytus, Co-Founders of Banty Inc. A virtual conferencing platform.

"Pre-pandemic, industries around the world wouldn't think twice about putting on a sizable trade show or business conference. These get-togethers always offered attendees great networking opportunities, sales leads, as well as educational experiences," recalls Banty Co-Founder and CEO, Scott Wilson. "Currently, due to COVID-19, such events are unable to occur in certain regions, while some individuals and businesses feel hesitant about getting lots of people together in a room right now. The Banty Virtual Events service is an online event option that feels as enjoyable as an in-person affair."

Banty has a number of solutions that are meant to make video conferences – large and small – easy to attend and be productive within. (Watch the 'Banty Is Easy' video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhmVdwrR_w8&t=10s )

Banty Virtual Event Specialists help operate online trade shows from the event registration, ticket pricing, and badge creation period, to the multimedia-rich presentation and post-show lead retrieval stages.

Throughout this process, the needs of event organizers, sponsors, exhibitors, and attendees are always top-of-mind, as Banty wants all involved to experience a significant return on investment.

Each virtual event features its online exhibitor booth floor plan, making it easy for all in attendance to find what they are looking for. To further inspire interactivity, gamification is employed to reward people who make an effort to visit many, many exhibitors.

Eye-Popping Production

Keeping everyone engaged at a virtual trade show is crucial. Banty makes this possible by heightening the production value of all presentations.

Banty is able to inject titles, graphics, photos, informational tickers, sound effects, or even a fun background into an event that's streaming live. This is not unlike how TV newscasts are produced.

To see that presentations go off without a hitch, Banty's Virtual Event Specialists are prepared to film, edit, and package keynote addresses from its Toronto-based studios, or remote locations across North America.

In order to keep Q&A sessions flowing, Banty moderates this aspect of an event so that presenters can focus solely on answering questions in a timely, informative manner.

Meanwhile, the fibre Internet and multiple servers used by Banty see that all live events look amazing and stream seamlessly for anyone in the world.

"Banty Virtual Events reimagines what an online convention can be," explains Banty Co-Founder, Dr. Richard Tytus, Associate Clinical Professor in the Department of Family Medicine at McMaster University. "The original goal was to make this solution as turnkey as possible for medical conferences. Banty was so successful that other, non-medical events and event organizers now use the service.

Continues Dr. Tytus: "In-person trade shows will be back, however, blended virtual/physical trade shows will likely be a regular occurrence moving forward. Right now, it is very important for industries to understand and experience what can be achieved by hosting such big events solely online."

For more information, please visit Banty.org/Virtual-Events or follow Banty on social media to learn more about the latest platform innovations: LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram .

About Banty

Banty began as a patient-centered video conferencing platform that helps doctors easily integrate virtual medical appointments into their clinics and practices. Now, Banty also offers exceptional video conferencing solutions for Businesses, Enterprise, Virtual Events, and Personal use.

Banty is accessible via any desktop browser, or through dedicated iOS and Android mobile apps. With a wide variety of engaging features geared toward productivity and maintaining personal connections, Banty is the virtual meeting platform that brings the world together through better communication.

