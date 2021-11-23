Banty's Dr. Richard Tytus Discusses How to Help Patients Navigate Their First Virtual Medicine Experience

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When presented with the opportunity to meet with their doctor virtually instead of in-person, not all patients are going to know exactly how to navigate such an offer. Some will approach it with curiosity, while others will demonstrate cautiousness.

What these parties have in common, though, is both could soon be enthusiastic participants and appreciators of virtual medicine appointments. All they really need to reach this point is help getting properly introduced to such impressive technology.

(L to R): Banty Inc. Co-Founders Scott Wilson and Dr. Richard Tytus

Dr. Richard Tytus, Co-Founder and Medical Director of virtual medicine solution Banty Inc., has been offering his patients online doctor's appointments for some time now. He knows that in order to keep these individuals coming back for more, the quality of their earlier experiences is important.

As such, he recommends that medical clinics focus on properly guiding patients through their initial virtual visits by:

Even after studying help resources and being told what to expect, some patients may still have trouble getting to, or through, their first virtual visit. As such, the clinical staff should always be prepared to offer remote assistance at the drop of a hat. This type of customer service shows that a patient is always being looked out for Not rushing appointments: Once the appointment has begun, it's important to go at a steady pace and not make the experience feel rushed. Certain patients will need time to get their bearings even after an appointment has begun. With that in mind, whomever the patient meets with online should first break the ice with some casual conversation before getting into the meat of the appointment

"As convenient and easy as virtual medicine solutions are, some patients will need help getting started with them," offers Dr. Tytus. "If a clinic provides the right level of assistance and kindness upfront, patients will be more inclined to book virtual appointments whenever possible."

Banty.com's video call service offers all subscribers a custom, permanent URL (i.e., Banty.com/MyMeeting); a secure, end-to-end encrypted meeting space; excellent video quality; unlimited meetings each month; and straightforward scheduling tools.

Banty has a number of solutions that are meant to make it easy to meet with those who matter most to you. (Watch the 'Banty Is Easy' video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhmVdwrR_w8&t=10s)

Today, everyone has a mobile number and an email address. In the near future, everyone will have a Banty room address: Banty.com/YourName

About Banty

Founded in 2020, Banty offers exceptional video conferencing solutions for Businesses, Enterprise, Medical Practices, Virtual Events, and Personal use. Banty video conferencing is easy to use and ultra-secure. The platform provides users with a dedicated Banty.com URL, accessible via any desktop browser or through iOS and Android mobile apps.

In order to receive government approval to become a verified medical platform, Banty was upgraded to meet new cyber security standards, making it one of the most secure platforms available. Each day, the Banty team goes above and beyond to ensure the platform remains one of the most secure and innovative virtual meeting solutions in the world.

For more information, please visit Banty.org/solutions, or follow Banty on social media to learn more about the latest platform innovations: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram.

