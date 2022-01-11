Banty's Dr. Richard Tytus Discusses Why Doctors Should Switch from Phone Calls to Video Calls

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the COVID-19 global pandemic, healthcare professionals have had to adjust how they provide care to patients. In many instances, appointments regarding non-critical matters are being handled remotely. For a number of doctors, these appointments occur over the phone.

While this method of care can work, there is a better way in which doctors can conduct remote appointments with patients: video calls.

Dr. Richard Tytus, Co-Founder and Medical Director of Banty Inc.

Dr. Richard Tytus is the Co-Founder and Medical Director of virtual medicine solution Banty Inc. Over the years, he has worked tirelessly to provide doctors and patients alike with a video call product designed to make distanced appointments easy, secure and personal.

One trend he's noticed, though, is many doctors still prefer connecting with patients over-the-phone when they can't see them in-person. Dr. Tytus believes this needs to change because video calling is a better solution on a number of levels, including:

The visual element: Not everyone is comfortable or talkative while on the phone – even if it's their doctor on the other end of the line. Unfortunately, this means a patient could under-describe a physical ailment they are dealing with. Since the doctor is unable to see what's being spoken about, it becomes tougher to make the best diagnosis possible. As such, a doctor being able to see a patient via a live video call helps ensure important details are not missed





Not everyone is comfortable or talkative while on the phone – even if it's their doctor on the other end of the line. Unfortunately, this means a patient could under-describe a physical ailment they are dealing with. Since the doctor is unable to what's being spoken about, it becomes tougher to make the best diagnosis possible. As such, a doctor being able to see a patient via a live video call helps ensure important details are not missed Body language is revealed: Sometimes, physical cues can show a doctor how a patient is understanding information/treatment plans being explained to them. Over the phone, doctors have to trust that everything discussed is sinking in and that the patient is going to take said advice and apply it properly. The visual element helps doctors better assist patients if their body language indicates that certain dots are not being connected





Sometimes, physical cues can show a doctor how a patient is understanding information/treatment plans being explained to them. Over the phone, doctors have to trust that everything discussed is sinking in and that the patient is going to take said advice and apply it properly. The visual element helps doctors better assist patients if their body language indicates that certain dots are not being connected Conversations feel familiar: If a doctor does their job properly while on a video call, the patient will not long as much for the in-person appointment experience they've become accustomed to over the years. While patients generally want to see their doctor in-person, that's not always possible nowadays. However, if patients can be taught that video calls are the best alternative to in-person appointments, more of them will be accepting of such a method





If a doctor does their job properly while on a video call, the patient will not long as much for the in-person appointment experience they've become accustomed to over the years. While patients generally to see their doctor in-person, that's not always possible nowadays. However, if patients can be taught that video calls are the best alternative to in-person appointments, more of them will be accepting of such a method Loved ones can be invited: When using Banty, it is possible for patients to invite loved ones to participate in an online doctor's appointment with them. This helps during instances in which a patient may have trouble retaining the nature of the conversation with their doctor, or caregivers who need further instruction on how to manage a person's condition(s

"While many doctors are comfortable calling patients over the phone for remote appointments, making a video call is far more personal and productive," adds Dr. Tytus. "To get a true feel for a patient's condition and state of mind, actually seeing them can pay huge dividends."

Banty.com's video call service offers all subscribers a custom, permanent URL (i.e., Banty.com/MyMeeting ); a secure, end-to-end encrypted meeting space; excellent video quality; unlimited meetings each month; and straightforward scheduling tools.

Banty has a number of solutions that are meant to make it easy to meet with those who matter most to you. (Watch the 'Banty Is Easy' video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhmVdwrR_w8&t=10s )

Today, everyone has a mobile number and an email address. In the near future, everyone will have a Banty room address: Banty.com/YourName

About Banty

Founded in 2020, Banty offers exceptional video conferencing solutions for Businesses , Medical Practices and Virtual Events . Banty video conferencing is easy to use and ultra-secure. The platform provides users with a dedicated Banty.com URL , accessible via any desktop browser or through iOS and Android mobile apps.

In order to receive government approval to become a verified medical platform, Banty was upgraded to meet new cyber security standards, making it one of the most secure platforms available. Each day, the Banty team goes above and beyond to ensure the platform remains one of the most secure and innovative virtual meeting solutions in the world.

For more information, please visit Banty.org/solutions , or follow Banty on social media to learn more about the latest platform innovations: LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram .

Media Contact:

Scott Wilson

289-259-8059

[email protected]

SOURCE Banty Inc.