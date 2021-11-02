Banty's Dr. Richard Tytus Explains How Doctors Can Get Comfortable Using Telemedicine

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is understood that adopting a telemedicine solution at a medical clinic can at first be a bit of a culture shock for some doctors. They have become used to discussing medical matters with patients in-person and don't feel comfortable with the idea of working within a virtual clinic.

These doctors will feel this way for different reasons, none of which should be discounted. That said, there are pathways in which doctors can travel in order to build comfort and familiarity with telemedicine solutions.

Dr. Richard Tytus, Co-Founder and Medical Director of Banty Inc.

According to findings from McKinsey, 57% of healthcare providers "now view telemedicine more favourably than before the pandemic," while 64% confirm they are currently "more comfortable using telemedicine."

Dr. Richard Tytus, Co-Founder and Medical Director for telemedicine solution Banty Inc. , believes these percentages can be increased if doctors choose to:

Select a quality telemedicine solution: Banty Medical has been designed to provide doctors with an easy-to-use, secure telemedicine solution. When a doctor signs up for it, they get to create a custom Banty room address (i.e., Banty.com/MyClinic ). This is the only URL that a doctor will need to use in order to access an appointment. Conversely, that link is what the patient would type in to visit with their doctor. From a security standpoint, Banty Medical is HIPAA/PHIPA compliant for virtual medicine, and is end-to-end encrypted to ensure all appointments remain private and confidential

"I have been conducting telemedicine appointments for a long time now," adds Dr. Richard Tytus. "Over time, I've come to learn that with the right strategies and expectations in place, implementing such a treatment option can be beneficial for all involved."

