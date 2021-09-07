Banty's Dr. Richard Tytus Explains How Telemedicine Benefits Patients with Busy Lifestyles

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the vast majority of patients, all they have ever known are in-person consultations with their doctor. As such, they have grown accustomed to not just being in the same room as their physician, but also the extensive effort it takes to make such an appointment happen.

According to a report from Forbes, 101 minutes is the amount of time a patient saves when having a telemedicine appointment, versus an in-person one. That's a lot of extra time a patient would normally have to take off of work, find childcare for, or make up when on a stringent daily routine.

Dr. Richard Tytus, Co-Founder and Medical Director of telemedicine solution Banty Inc. , has spent decades treating patients who have hectic schedules, and have trouble getting to doctor's appointments. He has come to learn how offering a telemedicine option at a medical clinic can benefit individuals with busy lifestyles.

Depending on where a patient lives, it can take forever for them to get to a doctor's office. This not only burns a lot of fuel, but it also melts away a person's time and energy. Virtual visits do not require any travel, as a patient only needs a computer, tablet, or smartphone to enter an appointment Delayed appointments are not as frustrating: While virtual visits can start later than planned, this doesn't create as much scheduling chaos for a patient as a delayed in-person consultation would. In a telemedicine environment, the individual can by-and-large continue with other tasks until their doctor is ready to see them. They will also not need to worry about factoring in those added minutes to a commute home, or back to work

While virtual visits can start later than planned, this doesn't create as much scheduling chaos for a patient as a delayed in-person consultation would. In a telemedicine environment, the individual can by-and-large continue with other tasks until their doctor is ready to see them. They will also not need to worry about factoring in those added minutes to a commute home, or back to work Fewer scheduling headaches: If a person's schedule doesn't allow them much free time, a virtual visit with their doctor is ideal. Knowing how long it'll take for an online, face-to-face consultation with their doctor will make it easier for the patient to slot an appointment time into their schedule

If a person's schedule doesn't allow them much free time, a virtual visit with their doctor is ideal. Knowing how long it'll take for an online, face-to-face consultation with their doctor will make it easier for the patient to slot an appointment time into their schedule Health will not be ignored: The amount of time it takes for an in-person doctor's appointment to take place can dissuade certain patients from coming into the clinic as often as they should. When a clinic has a high-quality telemedicine service that puts an emphasis on hosting quick, yet effective medical consultations, busy patients will find a way to carve out time for a check-up

"In medicine, we always have to keep an eye on the needs of our patients, including those with busy lifestyles," explains Dr. Tytus. "Offering virtual visits at your medical clinic not only minimizes travel time for a patient, but they also encourage more individuals to see their physician on a consistent basis."

Banty.com's video call service offers all subscribers a custom, permanent URL (i.e., Banty.com/MyMeeting ); a secure, end-to-end encrypted meeting space; excellent video quality; unlimited meetings each month; and straightforward scheduling tools.

Banty has a number of solutions that are meant to make it easy to meet with those who matter most to you. (Watch the 'Banty Is Easy' video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhmVdwrR_w8&t=10s )

Today, everyone has a mobile number and an email address. In the near future, everyone will have a Banty video chat address: Banty.com/YourName

About Banty

Founded in 2020, Banty offers exceptional video conferencing solutions for Businesses , Enterprise , Medical Practices , Virtual Events , and Personal use . Banty video conferencing is easy to use and ultra-secure. The platform provides users with a dedicated Banty.com URL , accessible via any desktop browser or through iOS and Android mobile apps.

In order to receive government approval to become a verified medical platform, Banty was upgraded to meet new cyber security standards, making it one of the most secure platforms available. Each day, the Banty team goes above and beyond to ensure the platform remains one of the most secure and innovative virtual meeting solutions in the world.

For more information, please visit Banty.org/solutions, or follow Banty on social media to learn more about the latest platform innovations: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube , Instagram.

