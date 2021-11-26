Banty's Dr. Richard Tytus Explains How to Get Skeptical Patients Comfortable with Virtual Medicine Appointments

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Even as virtual medicine services become more readily available within medical clinics, there will always be those patients who are unsure about whether or not they should explore such a treatment option.

This will happen because patients are either totally unaware of virtual medicine and how it works. Or, they will have a loose idea about it, but would still feel far more comfortable seeing their doctor in-person at the clinic.

Dr. Richard Tytus, Co-Founder of Banty Inc.

No matter where a patient stands on the matter, it is important to provide even the most skeptical with enough information to help them realize how great virtual doctor's appointments could be for them.

Dr. Richard Tytus, Co-Founder and Medical Director of virtual medicine solution Banty Inc. , has encountered patients initially weary about meeting with their doctor online. He's found that bringing up the following points can change a patient's perspective for the better:

The virtual medicine solution being used: Perhaps the biggest key to getting a patient comfortable with the video conference service used by a clinic is for it to be explained to them. This explanation shouldn't be too complicated, as it will only lead to more hesitation from the patient. Next, patients should be provided with a link to the virtual medicine platform's official website. This will allow them to do further research and get a better understanding about the new appointment option being offered to them

Perhaps the biggest key to getting a patient comfortable with the video conference service used by a clinic is for it to be explained to them. This explanation shouldn't be too complicated, as it will only lead to more hesitation from the patient. Next, patients should be provided with a link to the virtual medicine platform's official website. This will allow them to do further research and get a better understanding about the new appointment option being offered to them Benefits of remote appointments: A major selling feature for virtual medicine solutions is just how beneficial they can be for patients. Seeing a doctor online means no longer having to travel a great distance for an appointment, or having to sit in a crowded waiting room where germs can spread. Beyond that, the best virtual medicine solutions out there do an excellent job protecting patient privacy, meaning sensitive information discussed in an appointment does not leak out

A major selling feature for virtual medicine solutions is just how beneficial they can be for patients. Seeing a doctor online means no longer having to travel a great distance for an appointment, or having to sit in a crowded waiting room where germs can spread. Beyond that, the best virtual medicine solutions out there do an excellent job protecting patient privacy, meaning sensitive information discussed in an appointment does not leak out A personal touch still exists: Even if the doctor is not in the same physical room as a patient, the personal touch of a medical appointment doesn't have to dissipate. Virtual medicine solutions like Banty Medical offer users a high-definition audio and video experience, plus the ability to adjust the bandwidth of the call just in case someone participating in it has a bad Internet connection. Having these features in place allows patients and doctors to interact as they always would, just in a slightly different setting

"It is not unusual for doctors to encounter skeptical patients when the topic of virtual medicine appointments comes up. In fact, it should be expected," adds Dr. Tytus. "As such, it is always in a doctor's best interest to combat these concerns with a strong series of points that shows patients how amazing it can be to have a video call with their physician."

Banty.com's video call service offers all subscribers a custom, permanent URL(i.e., Banty.com/MyMeeting ); a secure, end-to-end encrypted meeting space; excellent video quality; unlimited meetings each month; and straightforward scheduling tools.

Banty has a number of solutions that are meant to make it easy to meet with those who matter most to you. (Watch the 'Banty Is Easy' video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhmVdwrR_w8&t=10s )

Today, everyone has a mobile number and an email address. In the near future, everyone will have a Banty room address: Banty.com/YourName

About Banty

Founded in 2020, Banty offers exceptional video conferencing solutions for Businesses , Enterprise , Medical Practices , Virtual Events , and Personal use . Banty video conferencing is easy to use and ultra-secure. The platform provides users with a dedicated Banty.com URL , accessible via any desktop browser or through iOS and Android mobile apps.

In order to receive government approval to become a verified medical platform, Banty was upgraded to meet new cyber security standards, making it one of the most secure platforms available. Each day, the Banty team goes above and beyond to ensure the platform remains one of the most secure and innovative virtual meeting solutions in the world.

For more information, please visit Banty.org/solutions , or follow Banty on social media to learn more about the latest platform innovations: LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram .

Contact:

Scott Wilson

289-259-8059

[email protected]

SOURCE Banty Inc.