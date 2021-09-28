Banty's Dr. Richard Tytus Explains How to Make Patients Feel Unintimidated by Telemedicine

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As comfortable as a number of physicians have become with using a telemedicine solution at their medical clinics, it's worth understanding that not all patients currently feel comfortable with virtual visit technology.

Even though a recent survey conducted by SingleCare indicated 42% of respondents were "extremely satisfied" with their telehealth experiences, this figure could be higher if more medical professionals took the time to explain how easy and secure telemedicine appointments can be.

Dr. Richard Tytus, Co-Founder and Medical Director of Banty Inc. Banty Inc. - Official Full Logo

Dr. Richard Tytus, Co-Founder and Medical Director of telemedicine solution Banty Inc. , believes that in order to get patients onboard with virtual appointments, you need to make them feel unintimidating. Here's how to do that:

Frame video call appointments in a way the patient will understand: At first, some patients may be a little uncertain – or confused – by how a virtual visit with their doctor will work. One way to ease these feelings is by likening such a get together to something the patient could already be familiar with. For instance, a lot of patients have used Skype and/or FaceTime in the past to communicate with loved ones. By explaining that virtual medical appointments use a similar form of technology, patients will begin to form a better understanding



Choose Banty Medical: Banty is an easy and secure telemedicine solution designed for everyone. End-to-end encryption technology is used to make sure all appointments remain private. Meanwhile, your clinic's unique Banty room address (i.e., Banty.com/MyClinic ) is the only link patients will need to enter their appointment. They will no longer have to rely on auto generated links and complicated passwords

"While many patients love the idea of not travelling to a doctor's appointment, some stick to in-person appointments because they're intimidated by the technology," adds Dr. Tytus. "However, if your clinic can put a strategy in place to settle any fears some patients might have, your virtual medicine appointment calendar will only grow."

Banty.com's video call service offers all subscribers a custom, permanent URL (i.e., Banty.com/MyMeeting ); a secure, end-to-end encrypted meeting space; excellent video quality; unlimited meetings each month; and straightforward scheduling tools.

Banty has a number of solutions that are meant to make it easy to meet with those who matter most to you. (Watch the 'Banty Is Easy' video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhmVdwrR_w8&t=10s )

Today, everyone has a mobile number and an email address. In the near future, everyone will have a Banty video chat address: Banty.com/YourName

About Banty

Founded in 2020, Banty offers exceptional video conferencing solutions for Businesses , Medical Practices , Virtual Events , and Personal use . Banty video conferencing is easy to use and ultra-secure. The platform provides users with a dedicated Banty.com URL , accessible via any desktop browser or through iOS and Android mobile apps.

In order to receive government approval to become a verified medical platform, Banty was upgraded to meet new cyber security standards, making it one of the most secure platforms available. Each day, the Banty team goes above and beyond to ensure the platform remains one of the most secure and innovative virtual meeting solutions in the world.

For more information, please visit Banty.org/solutions , or follow Banty on social media to learn more about the latest platform innovations: LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram .

