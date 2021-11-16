Banty's Dr. Richard Tytus Explains How to Make Telemedicine Appointments Stress-Free for Patients

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As doctors throughout the world turn to telemedicine solutions to easily and safely treat patients remotely, it is imperative that these healthcare professionals work hard to make the virtual experience as positive as possible.

One way for medical clinics to do this is by focusing on how they can make online doctor's appointments feel 100% stress-free for all patients involved. Such a goal can be accomplished if a doctor and their clinical team can tailor their telemedicine service procedures and approaches accordingly.

Dr. Richard Tytus, Co-Founder and Medical Director of telemedicine solution Banty Inc. , has a great deal of experience treating patients in a virtual environment. Over time, he's come to learn that if a patient is stress-free entering an appointment, the better it'll be for them.

Thus, he recommends that medical clinics take these steps:

Educate the patients: Before a patient has their first online doctor's appointment, they need to have a basic understanding of a clinic's telemedicine solution. To do this, clinics should provide educational brochures or online resources explaining the virtual visit process, as well as information on what to expect once the online appointment begins





Be flexible if glitches occur: Especially as it relates to patients who are admittedly not tech savvy, doctors need to be flexible if these individuals experience technical difficulties. This means a willingness to lend a hand, or reschedule the appointment if getting back online in a timely fashion proves to be challenging. Such physician flexibility will certainly take the pressure off of patients

"Throughout my time using telemedicine solutions with patients, I have found that they react better to online appointments if the experience is easy and uncomplicated," adds Dr. Tytus. "When a patient participates in a stress-free online appointment, I find they have an easier time opening up and discussing the medical matters at hand."

