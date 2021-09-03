Banty's Dr. Richard Tytus Explains how to Optimize Virtual Clinical Encounters

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As more and more medical clinics begin to offer virtual healthcare services, the challenge becomes seeing that all doctors know how to best interact with patients in an online environment.

According to Medical Economics, 50% of patients confirmed they had used a telemedicine service. With that number likely to grow in the years to come, it is in a medical clinic's best interest to not just offer virtual appointments, but know how to conduct them properly.

Dr. Richard Tytus, Co-Founder & Medical Director of Banty Inc.

Dr. Richard Tytus, Co-Founder and Medical Director of telemedicine solution Banty Inc., recognizes the importance of putting the right foot forward during online patient appointments. As such, he believes these are some techniques all clinics should employ when virtually meeting with patients:

Double-check your equipment: Before any virtual clinical encounter, always check that the device (i.e., computer, tablet, or smartphone) you are using is in good working order. Specifically, see that your webcam, speakers, and microphone are performing the way they should





Connect to high-speed Internet: To avoid a virtual medical consultation having choppy audio and video – or ending prematurely – see that your Internet signal is strong. If meeting from a computer, use a hardline Internet connection. From a tablet or smartphone, seek a space in which the Wi-Fi is sturdy





Meet from a private space: Just like an in-person medical appointment, patients do not want unwelcomed third parties listening in on their online medical appointments. No matter where you call from, see that it is private and out of earshot from anyone else. Perhaps consider wearing a quality pair of headphones to create greater privacy





Maintain eye contact: When not reviewing a chart, looking over test results, or taking notes, keep your eyes on the camera lens. This demonstrates to the patient that you are entirely focused on them, regardless of who is speaking. What's more, steady eye contact helps keep a patient at ease during challenging conversations





Speak clearly: Even if your audio settings are great, it is possible that a patient could still struggle to hear you due to poor equipment, or diminished hearing. Thus, you should always speak very clearly, directly, and with as much annunciation as possible. This will ensure nothing said during an appointment is missed

"When hosting virtual medicine appointments, patients are going to expect these consultations to be as good – if not better – than the in-person ones they have grown accustomed to," offers Dr. Tytus. "To ensure this happens, always be mindful of ways in which you can make this virtual experience a pleasant and comfortable one for all patients you meet with online."

Banty.com's video call service offers all subscribers a custom, permanent URL (i.e., Banty.com/MyMeeting); a secure, end-to-end encrypted meeting space; excellent video quality; unlimited meetings each month; and straightforward scheduling tools.

Banty has a number of solutions that are meant to make it easy to meet with those who matter most to you. (Watch the 'Banty Is Easy' video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhmVdwrR_w8&t=10s)

Today, everyone has a mobile number and an email address. In the near future, everyone will have a Banty video chat address: Banty.com/YourName

About Banty

Founded in 2020, Banty offers exceptional video conferencing solutions for Businesses, Enterprise, Medical Practices, Virtual Events, and Personal use. Banty video conferencing is easy to use and ultra-secure. The platform provides users with a dedicated Banty.com URL, accessible via any desktop browser or through iOS and Android mobile apps.

In order to receive government approval to become a verified medical platform, Banty was upgraded to meet new cyber security standards, making it one of the most secure platforms available. Each day, the Banty team goes above and beyond to ensure the platform remains one of the most secure and innovative virtual meeting solutions in the world.

For more information, please visit Banty.org/solutions, or follow Banty on social media to learn more about the latest platform innovations: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram.

