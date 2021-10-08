Banty's Dr. Richard Tytus Explains What Makes Telemedicine the Way of the Future

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the early days of the COVID-19 global pandemic, more and more doctors began providing telemedicine services to patients. This didn't just help patients receive safe, socially-distant treatment, it also demonstrated to all involved just how effective patient-doctor virtual visits can be.

While it is entirely possible (but definitely not recommended) that some doctors could walk away from telemedicine once COVID-19 subsides, there is no doubt that telemedicine has made a lasting impression and patients want online treatment options.

According to recent findings shared by Statista, 48% of surveyed respondents believe that telemedicine is the way of the future.

Dr. Richard Tytus, Co-Founder and Medical Director of telemedicine solution Banty Inc. , shares that belief because he thinks virtual medicine can:

Improve a clinic's reach: When a medical practice offers telemedicine services, it becomes a go-to spot for new patients. This could include a patient switching doctors because their previous one didn't offer virtual doctor visits, or someone who travels a lot for business and needs a telemedicine option. No matter the case, allowing for virtual visits can help a clinic expand its patient roster

Provide ultimate patient convenience: Getting to and from a doctor's appointment requires a lot of work for some patients. By offering virtual appointments instead – and receiving the same, or better, level of care – patients will appreciate how much easier it can be to confer with their doctor. Yes, some appointments will still need to happen in-person, but telemedicine allows for a wide array of treatments to be provided from a distance

Prevent patients from getting sicker: Some patients put off coming to an in-person doctor's appointments out of fear of catching a virus while sitting in the waiting room. This can lead to a patient not getting the treatment they need for a current medical issue and getting sicker as a result. Telemedicine helps eliminate this possibility, as patients can now see a doctor from the comfort of their living room

Continually evolve year after year: If there is one guarantee with technology, it's that evolution is always happening. Every year, new forms of technology are emerging and helping us live and work better. The same goes for telemedicine solutions. Consistently, new telemedicine solutions (like Banty Medical ) are emerging and offering medical clinics – and their patients – better ways to connect with each other through the introduction of game-changing features and applications. Don't expect this to stop any time soon

"Medical clinics currently using a telemedicine solution are leading the charge and showing patients just how easy and safe it can be to visit their doctor virtually," adds Dr. Tytus. "As a result, I expect more and more patients to choose this method of treatment for years and years to come."

Banty.com's video call service offers all subscribers a custom, permanent URL (i.e., Banty.com/MyMeeting ); a secure, end-to-end encrypted meeting space; excellent video quality; and unlimited meetings each month.

Banty has a number of solutions that are meant to make it easy to meet with those who matter most to you. (Watch the 'Banty Is Easy' video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhmVdwrR_w8&t=10s )

Today, everyone has a mobile number and an email address. In the near future, everyone will have a Banty room address: Banty.com/YourName

About Banty



Founded in 2020, Banty offers exceptional video conferencing solutions for Businesses , Medical Practices , Virtual Events , and Personal use . Banty video conferencing is easy to use and ultra-secure. The platform provides users with a dedicated Banty.com URL , accessible via any desktop browser or through iOS and Android mobile apps.

In order to receive government approval to become a verified medical platform, Banty was upgraded to meet new cyber security standards, making it one of the most secure platforms available. Each day, the Banty team goes above and beyond to ensure the platform remains one of the most secure and innovative virtual meeting solutions in the world.

For more information, please visit Banty.org/solutions , or follow Banty on social media to learn more about the latest platform innovations: LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram .

