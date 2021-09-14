Banty's Dr. Richard Tytus Explains Why Physicians Should Increase Their Usage of Telemedicine

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Without question, the COVID-19 global pandemic has motivated more physicians to either venture into telemedicine for the first time, or expand their usage of it. For patients and clinical staff members alike, telemedicine became the way in which certain health matters could be handled without risking close contact with the deadly virus.

According to a survey conducted by the COVID-19 Healthcare Coalition, "68% of physicians reported that they wanted to increase the use of [telemedicine] in their practice." This is a staggering, but understandable vote of confidence for telemedicine.

Dr. Richard Tytus , Co-Founder and Medical Director of telemedicine solution Banty Inc. , is one of those doctors who believes in practices expanding their virtual medicine usage. He believes an uptick in such activity, can help medical clinics:

Lessen the number of patients in a waiting room: Even during non-pandemic times, some patients felt concerned about sitting in a packed waiting room and catching a virus. By expanding the number of telemedicine services offered at a clinic, more appointments can become virtual. This will lead to an emptier waiting room that's inhabited only by those who have to be there

"I believe that telemedicine is not just here to stay, but it is poised to continuously have a greater presence in medical clinics throughout the world," adds Dr. Tytus. "When these medical clinics choose to offer as many telemedicine services as their resources will allow, they will be sending a clear message that they want to provide excellent care in the most efficient, forward-thinking way possible."

