Banty's Dr. Richard Tytus Outlines How Medical Clinics Should Inform Patients About Telemedicine Services

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic, more and more medical clinics began to embrace the idea of telemedicine as a way to care for patients. From both a safety and practicality standpoint, this change in approach continues to make sense for all involved.

Dr. Richard Tytus, Co-Founder and Medical Director of Banty Inc.

According to a recent survey conducted by SingleCare, 43% of respondents did not know if telemedicine services were being offered by their healthcare provider pre-pandemic. This can be due to a number of factors, including clinics not properly communicating with patients about available virtual medicine options.

Dr. Richard Tytus , Co-Founder and Medical Director of telemedicine solution Banty Inc. , believes it is crucial to keep patients in the know about all treatment options available to them. With regards to telemedicine services, Dr. Tytus suggests informing patients about them by:

Casually bringing up the topic: During an in-person appointment, a member of the clinical team (i.e., doctor, nurse, front desk person, etc.), can casually mention the availability of virtual visits to patients. Some highlights of this service should be mentioned as a way to at least get the person thinking about telemedicine

Having printed resources available: Before a person exits the clinic, see that they are offered a brochure or flyer outlining further details regarding the telemedicine services being offered by the practice. This resource can be taken home and fully analyzed once a patient has more time to collect their thoughts and truly consider moving away from solely making in-person appointments

Making all details accessible online: A clinic's website is a great place to share a more detailed look at the telemedicine services being offered by a practice. Here, more specific points regarding how a virtual visit can be made and attended should be outlined. What's more, a patient-friendly virtual medicine FAQ would be worth publishing here as well. Don't forget to also use your social media channels as a way to talk to patients about telemedicine

Following up regularly: Without putting any pressure on a patient, clinic staff should follow-up with them to see if they've put any further thought into participating in virtual visits. This will certainly jog a patient's memory and help them remember that seeing their doctor online - when possible - would be a more convenient experience than travelling to an in-person appointment

"As a healthcare professional, patients expect you to have their best interests in mind," adds Dr. Tytus. "By thoughtfully and respectfully sharing the benefits of a telemedicine solution like Banty Medical with them, you are helping these individuals learn that there is more than one effective way to visit with their doctor. Since these patients already trust you, they should – by extension – trust a recommendation of this nature."

