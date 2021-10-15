Banty's Dr. Richard Tytus Touches on How Patient-Doctor Relationships Can Improve Telemedicine Acceptance

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To be a great doctor requires checking off a number of boxes, not the least of which is building a strong rapport and level of trust with all patients. Doing so helps patients feel more comfortable about medical opinions being offered, as well as subsequent treatment recommendations.

(L to R): Scott Wilson and Dr. Richard Tytus, Co-Founders of Banty Inc.

As it relates to telemedicine, such rapport and trust can help doctors encourage more patients to try participating in virtual appointments. According to Medical Economics, 75% of patients would "happily" use a telemedicine solution if able to see a doctor they already have a relationship with.

Dr. Richard Tytus, Co-Founder and Medical Director of telemedicine solution Banty Inc. , has been practicing medicine for decades now, developing quality patient-doctor relationships along the way. He believes that such relationships can help motivate more patients to use virtual medicine services, because:

Reputation matters: If a doctor's reputation in the eye of a specific patient – or the community in which they practice – is esteemed, then there will be a certain weight attached when care options are suggested. A doctor who is thought highly of by those they treat should have an easy time convincing patients that specific appointment types can be held virtually, as opposed to in-person





If a doctor's reputation in the eye of a specific patient – or the community in which they practice – is esteemed, then there will be a certain weight attached when care options are suggested. A doctor who is thought highly of by those they treat should have an easy time convincing patients that specific appointment types can be held virtually, as opposed to in-person Familiarity is important : Of course, a plentiful patient-doctor relationship has a lot to do with familiarity gained throughout years of conversing with one another. When a patient logs on for a video call with a doctor for the first time, they want to see a friendly, recognizable face on the screen. This will allow the appointment to flow as naturally as previous ones, just in a different environment





: Of course, a plentiful patient-doctor relationship has a lot to do with familiarity gained throughout years of conversing with one another. When a patient logs on for a video call with a doctor for the first time, they want to see a friendly, recognizable face on the screen. This will allow the appointment to flow as naturally as previous ones, just in a different environment Patients will feel more comfortable: Even after a patient agrees to a video call with their doctor, they may have difficulty initially understanding the technical side of telemedicine. By being comfortable with a specific medical professional, a patient will feel less stressed if an online hiccup results in them showing up a few minutes late to an appointment, or not immediately knowing how to navigate the virtual environment





Even after a patient agrees to a video call with their doctor, they may have difficulty initially understanding the technical side of telemedicine. By being comfortable with a specific medical professional, a patient will feel less stressed if an online hiccup results in them showing up a few minutes late to an appointment, or not immediately knowing how to navigate the virtual environment The same quality will be delivered: Patients can switch doctors whenever they like. However, if a patient is satisfied by the quality of care being provided to them by a doctor, they will stick around. Over time, patients will learn that such quality care will not be impacted negatively by telemedicine services. In fact, the care level should be considered an improvement, as online appointments provide great levels of convenience and the ability to avoid crowded in-person waiting rooms

"If you have an excellent relationship with a patient, you should be able to get them excited about telemedicine services, and why they should be used whenever possible," adds Dr. Tytus. "Patients who've trusted their doctor's opinions for years, will trust that a virtual visit recommendation is coming from the right place."

Banty.com's video call service offers all subscribers a custom, permanent URL (i.e., Banty.com/MyMeeting ); a secure, end-to-end encrypted meeting space; excellent video quality; unlimited meetings each month; and straightforward scheduling tools.

Banty has a number of solutions that are meant to make it easy to meet with those who matter most to you. (Watch the 'Banty Is Easy' video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhmVdwrR_w8&t=10s )

Today, everyone has a mobile number and an email address. In the near future, everyone will have a Banty video chat address: Banty.com/YourName

About Banty

Founded in 2020, Banty offers exceptional video conferencing solutions for Businesses , Medical Practices , Virtual Events , and Personal use . Banty video conferencing is easy to use and ultra-secure. The platform provides users with a dedicated Banty.com URL , accessible via any desktop browser or through iOS and Android mobile apps.

In order to receive government approval to become a verified medical platform, Banty was upgraded to meet new cyber security standards, making it one of the most secure platforms available. Each day, the Banty team goes above and beyond to ensure the platform remains one of the most secure and innovative virtual meeting solutions in the world.

For more information, please visit Banty.org/solutions , or follow Banty on social media to learn more about the latest platform innovations: LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram .

Media Contact:

Scott Wilson

289-259-8059

[email protected]

SOURCE Banty Inc.

Related Links

http://Banty.com

