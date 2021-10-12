Banty's Dr. Tytus Explains Why Not Offering Telemedicine Services Could Result in Patients Switching Doctors

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Even though telemedicine is not a brand-new technology, it does continue to evolve at a rapid pace. As such, patients are becoming more aware of it and showing an interest in seeing their doctor virtually, as opposed to at a crowded, brick-and-mortar medical clinic.

For said patients, the COVID-19 global pandemic has shown them how convenient, safe, and easy online doctor's appointments can be. Moving forward, many of these individuals will expect this type of treatment option from their doctor.

Dr. Richard Tytus, Co-Founder and Medical Director of Banty Inc.

In fact, according to Forbes, 20% of patients say they would switch doctors if virtual appointments were not offered.

Dr. Richard Tytus, Co-Founder and Medical Director of telemedicine solution Banty Inc., offers virtual consultations regularly, and believes doctors who don't could wind up losing patients, because:

Needs are not being met: Even if a patient has been visiting a particular doctor for years, over time the expectations for how they're cared for changes. When a doctor opts to only conduct in-person appointments, patients who feel strongly about having a virtual option will be frustrated by this. Inherently, they will feel as if their medical needs are not being met. This could lead to them switching to a doctor who offers online treatment options





"Not offering virtual medicine services at your medical clinic in 2021 is a very questionable decision," adds Dr. Tytus. "By making this choice, doctors are not just missing an opportunity to improve upon how they care for patients, they're also giving these very same patients an excuse to find a new physician."

Banty.com's video call service offers all subscribers a custom, permanent URL (i.e., Banty.com/MyMeeting); a secure, end-to-end encrypted meeting space; excellent video quality; and unlimited meetings each month.

Banty has a number of solutions that are meant to make it easy to meet with those who matter most to you. (Watch the 'Banty Is Easy' video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhmVdwrR_w8&t=10s)

Today, everyone has a mobile number and an email address. In the near future, everyone will have a Banty room address: Banty.com/YourName

About Banty

Founded in 2020, Banty offers exceptional video conferencing solutions for Businesses, Medical Practices, Virtual Events, and Personal use. Banty video conferencing is easy to use and ultra-secure. The platform provides users with a dedicated Banty.com URL, accessible via any desktop browser or through iOS and Android mobile apps.

In order to receive government approval to become a verified medical platform, Banty was upgraded to meet new cyber security standards, making it one of the most secure platforms available. Each day, the Banty team goes above and beyond to ensure the platform remains one of the most secure and innovative virtual meeting solutions in the world.

For more information, please visit Banty.org/solutions, or follow Banty on social media to learn more about the latest platform innovations: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram.

