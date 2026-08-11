NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As uncertainty becomes an enduring feature of the global economy, Banvelca, the family office that has grown into an organization managing more than $70 billion in assets, believes the time has come to stop treating market volatility as an exceptional event and instead build institutions designed to thrive through it, according to MP Publishing.

"A long-term investment strategy requires selective risk-taking grounded in rigorous analysis," Isabela Herrera said. Post this Isabela Herrera. Banvelca Principal.

For Isabela Herrera, Principal at Banvelca, investors and institutions must rethink how they confront an economic landscape increasingly defined by persistent volatility, geopolitical uncertainty, rapid technological change, and escalating trade tensions.

"What truly matters is not trying to predict every market movement but maintaining a disciplined investment process that enables rational decision-making even when conditions become increasingly complex," Herrera said.

As a member of the eighth generation of international bankers in the Herrera Velutini family, Herrera emphasizes that what distinguishes successful organizations is not their ability to anticipate every event, but the consistency of their processes, the strength of their corporate culture, and the discipline with which they execute their long-term strategies.

"Competitive advantage does not come from reacting faster, but from maintaining the clarity and discipline to act when circumstances encourage the opposite. Today, the most effective strategy is not to avoid uncertainty, but to build organizations and investment portfolios capable of creating long-term value despite it," she said.

Discipline Does Not Mean Avoiding Risk

Banvelca's investment model is rooted in nearly two and a half centuries of navigating economic, political, and financial change. Founded in 1781, the firm believes true resilience lies in building organizations capable of absorbing uncertainty and adapting to it over time.

"Disruption is no longer the exception—it is the starting point," Herrera said. "A conservative, long-term investment strategy like ours does not mean stand aside from investment opportunities. On the contrary, it requires selective risk-taking grounded in rigorous analysis rather than short-term market enthusiasm."

Building the Financial Architecture of the Future

As Chief Executive of Banvelca, Herrera oversees the firm's institutional development, cross-border initiatives, and long-term business expansion. She also places particular emphasis on the convergence of traditional finance and digital assets, an area she views as shaping the financial architecture of the future.

A cum laude graduate in Finance and Data Science from the NYU Stern School of Business, Herrera joined the family enterprise after serving as a Senior Associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers in New York, where she focused on integration strategies and financial modeling for large-scale mergers and acquisitions involving Fortune 100 financial institutions and insurance companies.

SOURCE Banvelca