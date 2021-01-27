Banville Wine Merchants: Investing in People, Investing in the Future

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banville Wine Merchants welcomed 2021 with a strong investment in personnel resources affirming its commitment to continued growth. On January 18th, the family-owned company established in 2004, announced several internal promotions as well as two new additions to the organization. In the wake of a challenging 2020, investments in infrastructure illustrate the company's plans to strengthen its roots in fine wine marketing and distribution.

Lia Tolaini-Banville, owner of Banville, appointed Simone Luchetti President of Banville Wine Merchants. Luchetti, formerly Vice President of Finance & Operations, began working with the family in 2011 at Tolaini Winery in Tuscany. In 2013 Luchetti moved to New York to join Banville Wine Merchants and has been central in guiding the company on its steady, upward trajectory.

Salvatore Napolitano, previously Director of Sales of New York and New Jersey has been appointed Vice President of Italian Portfolio. Going forward Napolitano will be focused on seeking out new supplier partners with the intent to expand Banville Wine Merchant's Italian footprint in the US.

Gina DellaVedova has been named Vice President of National Sales and will have an active role in Marketing, Public Relations and Communication initiatives. DellaVedova's efforts will be in overseeing a team of eight regional managers and propelling growth in 43 states with the national distribution network.

Mike Papaleo returns to Banville Wine Merchants as Vice President of Sales for New York and New Jersey. In 2010, Papaleo was a vital part of the creation of the Banville Wine Merchants' New York Wholesale Company. Papaleo's focus will be on expanding the wholesale operation in New York and New Jersey .

Amanda Page has been named Vice President of MidAtlantic Sales. Page began as Sales Manager with Banville Wine Merchants in 2017 when the Washington DC Wholesale company was formed. Under her leadership the MidAtlantic has quickly become an important wholesale market for Banville Wine Merchants.

Christy Vaughan, Marketing Manager at Banville Wine Merchants since 2005, has been appointed Director of Media. Vaughan's focus will be to broaden Banville Wine Merchants digital presence as an expert in digital media.

Christina Comito joins Banville Wine Merchants as Public Relations and Brand Strategy Manager with the aim to build upon Banville Wine Merchants image and collaborate on innovative go-to-market strategies for producers in the portfolio.

Lia Tolaini-Banville will continue to helm the ship as she maintains an active role in producer relations, strategic marketing and business development. "Although 2020 was a challenging year, we have our eye on the future and are planning for continued growth, now is the time to invest. I have always believed this business is about fine wine, but it is also about great people. I'm extremely proud of everyone on our team." – Lia Tolaini Banville

About Banville Wine Merchants

Banville Wine Merchants is a National Importer of fine wine, artisanal beer and craft spirits with Wholesale companies in New York, New Jersey, Washington DC, Virginia and Oregon. Founded in 2004 with deep roots in Italy, today Banville Wine Merchants represents meticulously selected wineries and distilleries from top producing regions around the world that share a common belief in integrity, quality, authenticity and family. For more information, visit www.banvillewine.com.

Press Contact:

Christina Comito -- Public Relations and Brand Strategy

Banville Wine Merchants

[email protected]

SOURCE Banville Wine Merchants

Related Links

https://www.banvillewine.com

