Banxso announces new sponsorship of Queens Park Rangers

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Banxso, a leading online trading platform and supporter of talented athletes, is thrilled to announce its new two year sponsorship of Queens Park Rangers, effective 30th June 2024. This partnership underscores Banxso's dedication to empowering sportsmen and women to achieve their best in alignment with Queens Park Rangers' values of dedication, resilience, and commitment to excellence.

Manuel de Andrade, COO of Banxso, highlighted the significance of supporting sporting talent, stating: "We are excited to welcome Queens Park Rangers to the Banxso family of athletes along with Bafana Bafana and UFC World Champ, Dricus du Plessis. Their dedication and determination mirror our values of innovation and excellence."

As part of its mission to inspire and empower individuals to pursue their passions, Banxso will be sharing updates and showcasing its support on its social media platforms.

Business Development Manager Neil Sayer from Queens Park Rangers also expressed his enthusiasm for the new partnership. "We are delighted to join forces with Banxso. Their support will be instrumental in helping us achieve our goals and continue to grow as a club. We look forward to a successful collaboration that benefits both our players and our fans."

This latest sponsorship further cements Banxso's position as a key player in the sports sponsorship arena, driving growth and success for athletes across various disciplines. "We backed DDP to retain his title in Perth and are delighted to be welcoming him back home with his championship belt. QPR have taken a couple of knocks to start the new season and we know they'll come back strongly to feature in the Championship," De Andrade added.

Banxso operates under rigorous regulatory oversight to ensure security and confidence. Authorized by the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) with license number 37699, the company adheres to strict conditions, including the operation of segregated client accounts ensuring client funds are protected from business use. Additionally, monthly reports are submitted to the FSCA and the Financial Intelligence Centre as part of their regulatory compliance.

Banxso offers exposure to a diverse range of financial instruments, including cryptocurrencies, indices, stocks, commodities, and forex. For more information on Banxso, how to work with a Success Manager, and how to get started in the world of trading, please visit www.banxso.com.

About Banxso:

Nestled in the vibrant heart of Cape Town, with a client-accessible office, Banxso is an online trading brokerage offering an experience that redefines the landscape. It is a pioneer that celebrates the aspirations of young traders while fostering an inclusive, dynamic, and inviting community for all. As the gateway to financial trading and investing, Banxso equips you with the optimal platform to navigate every phase of your financial journey.

Since its inception in 2022, Banxso has been meticulously supervised by regulatory frameworks, it ensures your security and confidence every single day. It is authorised and under the vigilant oversight of the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority ("FSCA") No. 37699. Banxso exclusively serves South African citizens.

It isn't just a platform, it's your personal portal to the financial markets. Committed to empowering clients with successful and confident trading skills, Banxso has democratised the process by eliminating commissions and lowering spreads, acknowledging the financial realities of participation.

About Queens Park Rangers:

Queens Park Rangers Football Club, commonly abbreviated to QPR, is a professional association football club based in Shepherd's Bush, West London, England. The team competes in the EFL Championship, the second level of the English football league system.

Media Contact:

Manpreet Singh

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +16465064978

