Banxso Celebrates Winners of the Tour de Banxso Trading Competition

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Banxso, the leading online trading platform, is excited to announce the winners of its highly anticipated Tour de Banxso trading competition. After weeks of rigorous and competitive trading, the most skilled traders have emerged victorious, showcasing their expertise and dedication in the realm of online trading.

Grand Prize Winner: Rigardt Maartens from Roodepoort has been awarded the prestigious grand prize: a magnificent 1959 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL, valued at R2,800,000. In addition to this classic automobile, Rigardt also received an official Chopard® Mille Miglia® watch valued at R200,000.

Runner-Up: Helgard Gous from Brooklyn, Pretoria, has achieved a remarkable runner-up position, winning an exciting international holiday for him and his wife, and an official Chopard® Mille Miglia® watch worth R200,000.

Participants were required to make an initial deposit of R20,000 and complete at least 100 trades across a minimum of 10 different assets to be eligible for these extraordinary prizes. The winners were selected based on achieving the highest winning ratio during the competition period.

Manuel de Andrade, Banxso's Chief Operating Officer, expressed his excitement about the competition's success, stating, "We are thrilled by the remarkable engagement and enthusiasm displayed by our clients throughout this event. Congratulations to Rigardt and Helgard on their exceptional performance and well-deserved success."

Rigardt Maartens shared his elation about winning the grand prize: "I am deeply honoured and grateful for this incredible reward. Competing in the Tour de Banxso has been an amazing journey, and I am proud to be a part of the Banxso community."

Helgard Gous also conveyed his joy at being named the runner-up: "Participating in the Tour de Banxso competition has been a highly rewarding experience. I am thankful for this opportunity and look forward to continuing my trading success with Banxso."

The winners were invited to Cape Town on Friday, June 7, to receive their prizes and meet the Banxso team before returning home.

Banxso operates under stringent regulatory oversight to ensure the highest levels of security and confidence. Authorized by the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) with license number 37699, Banxso adheres to strict conditions, including the maintenance of segregated client accounts to protect client funds. Additionally, Banxso submits monthly reports to the FSCA and the Financial Intelligence Centre as part of its regulatory compliance.

Banxso offers access to CFD trading across a wide range of financial instruments, including indices, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex. For more information about Banxso and how to start your trading journey, please visit banxso.com.

About Banxso:

Based in the vibrant heart of Cape Town, Banxso is an online trading brokerage that redefines the trading experience. Banxso champions the aspirations of young traders while fostering an inclusive, dynamic, and welcoming community. As a gateway to financial trading and investing, Banxso provides an optimal platform for navigating every phase of your financial journey.

Since its inception in 2022, Banxso has operated under meticulous regulatory frameworks, ensuring security and confidence for its clients daily. Authorized by the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) No. 37699, Banxso exclusively serves South African citizens.

Banxso is more than just a platform; it is your personal portal to the financial markets. Committed to empowering clients with successful and confident trading skills, Banxso has democratized the process by eliminating commissions and lowering spreads, addressing the financial realities of trading.

Recently, Banxso introduced its interest-bearing brokerage account offering up to 8.7% interest, a pioneering initiative for online traders in South Africa, with interest paid weekly in arrears.

Banxso proudly sponsors Dricus du Plessis, the current UFC Middleweight Champion and the first South African to win a UFC championship, as well as South Africa's national soccer team, Bafana Bafana.

