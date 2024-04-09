Banxso Ignites Financial Markets with 'Tour de Banxso' Launch and High-Profile Sponsorships

CAPE TOWN, South Africa , April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a pioneering development within the financial trading sector, Banxso has excitedly announced the launch of its innovative 'Tour de Banxso', a groundbreaking online trading competition. This event seamlessly integrates the high stakes of trading with the revered tradition of classic car collecting. Alongside this announcement, Banxso proudly reaffirms its ongoing sponsorship of South Africa's beloved national football team, Bafana Bafana, and reveals new sponsorships, including supporting the illustrious UFC middleweight champion, Dricus du Plessis. These sponsorships represent a significant stride in Banxso's commitment to excellence and enriching community ties.

Revolutionizing Trading with the 'Tour de Banxso'

Banxso's newest initiative, the 'Tour de Banxso', aims to revolutionize the trading experience. Participants have the extraordinary opportunity to win a vintage 1959 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL, a collector's dream valued at over R2.8 million. This unique competition not only highlights trading expertise but also pays homage to the legendary Mille Miglia race, fusing the thrill of trading with the glamour of classic car history.

Banxso's Dedication to Sports and Beyond

Banxso's continuous backing of Bafana Bafana underscores its commitment to local talent and the spirit of sportsmanship, reflecting the attributes needed for success in sports and trading alike. Banxso's partnership with Bafana Bafana and Dricus du Plessis illustrates its ambition to align with figures who exemplify determination, skill, and excellence.

Cultivating Innovation and Growth in Cape Town

With a burgeoning team of over 200 employees in Cape Town, Banxso is rapidly becoming one of the city's fastest-growing employers. By aiming to double its workforce by 2025, Banxso is not only contributing to local economic growth but is also fostering an environment of creativity, ambition, and top-tier performance.

Comments from COO, Manuel De Andrade

"Our steadfast support for Bafana Bafana and our exciting alliance with Dricus du Plessis, combined with our ambitious growth plans in Cape Town, reflect our deep commitment to promoting excellence, fostering innovation, and building community," said Manuel De Andrade, COO of Banxso. "The 'Tour de Banxso', along with our expanded sponsorship portfolio, is poised to energize, engage, and celebrate the spirit of competition and victory."

Invitation to Join the 'Tour de Banxso'

The 'Tour de Banxso' offers more than just a competition – it's an invitation to join a community that values distinction, heritage, and the exhilaration of competition. Banxso invites traders of all backgrounds to partake in this exceptional event, providing an opportunity to not only win a piece of automotive history but also to immerse themselves in a culture of excellence and accomplishment.

For more information on how to participate in the 'Tour de Banxso', discover Banxso's comprehensive range of online trading services, or to stay updated on Banxso's community involvement and sponsorship activities, please visit banxso.com.

