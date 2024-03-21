Banxso Integrates TipRanks to Empower Investors with Advanced Data-Driven Investment Tools

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move that sets a new standard for retail investment, Banxso is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with TipRanks, the world-leading financial accountability engine that brings institutional-grade research tools to individual investors. This integration is designed to democratize the financial market, providing Banxso's clients with unparalleled access to data-driven insights and investment decision-making tools, traditionally reserved for institutional investors.

Empowering the Retail Investor

TipRanks' mission to level the playing field in the investment world aligns perfectly with Banxso's vision of empowering retail investors by providing them with the resources they need to make informed decisions. By integrating TipRanks directly into the Banxso platform, users will now have immediate access to a suite of advanced research tools and data, including the performance track records of financial experts such as Wall Street analysts, hedge fund managers, financial bloggers, and corporate insiders.

Innovative Features for Enhanced Investment Strategies

Among the cutting-edge features now available to Banxso users are:

Expert Accountability: Evaluate the accuracy of forecasts and the reliability of the analysts making them.

Optimize investment strategies with personalized insights, allowing users to compare their portfolio's performance against others. News & Insights: Stay ahead of market trends with the latest news and in-depth analysis.

Access comprehensive stock research tools, including unique datasets, advanced charts, and fundamentals. New Investment Ideas: Discover new investment opportunities with daily feeds and advanced stock screeners.

This integration, valued at a $360 annual subscription price, is offered completely free to all Banxso platform customers, underscoring Banxso's commitment to delivering exceptional value and innovative solutions to its users.

A Year of Unprecedented Growth

"This partnership with TipRanks marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide our clients with the tools they need to succeed in the dynamic world of investing," said Manuel de Andrade, COO, Banxso. "By integrating TipRanks' comprehensive suite of investment tools directly into our platform, we are ensuring that our clients have everything they need to make this year their most successful investment year yet."

About Banxso

Banxso is a pioneering online trading platform that offers a wide range of financial products and services to global investors. With a focus on transparency, innovation, and education, Banxso aims to empower traders and investors by providing them with access to global financial markets along with the tools and information necessary to navigate them successfully.

About TipRanks

TipRanks is the world's leading financial accountability engine, designed to make institutional-grade research tools accessible to all investors. By partnering with tier-one global financial institutions, TipRanks levels the playing field for retail investors, providing direct access to interactive stock research tools and data-driven investment insights.

For more information about this partnership and how to leverage TipRanks on the Banxso platform, please visit banxso.com.

Media Contact details:

Manpreet Singh

[email protected]

+16465064977

SOURCE Banxso