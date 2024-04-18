CAPE TOWN, South Africa, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Banxso is excited to announce a significant partnership with TipRanks, a global leader in financial analysis technology. This collaboration introduces a series of high-level investment tools to Banxso's platform, traditionally available only to professional investors, thereby democratizing access to sophisticated, data-driven investment resources for all its clients.

Empowering Individual Investors

Banxso Partners with TipRanks to Elevate Retail Investment Experience with Professional-Grade Tools

Aligned with Banxso's goal to equip retail investors with top-tier investment resources, this partnership with TipRanks offers direct integration of extensive analytical tools into the Banxso platform. Users will gain immediate access to robust data, including the track records of financial authorities like Wall Street analysts and hedge fund managers.

New Features to Refine Investment Strategies

Banxso users will now benefit from a variety of innovative features:

Assess the accuracy of financial forecasts and evaluate analyst credibility. Smart Portfolio: Tailor investment strategies with personalized insights and benchmark portfolio performance.

Tailor investment strategies with personalized insights and benchmark portfolio performance. News & Insights: Keep updated with the latest market trends and comprehensive analyses.

Keep updated with the latest market trends and comprehensive analyses. Stock Research: Utilize detailed stock research tools including unique data sets and advanced analytical charts.

Utilize detailed stock research tools including unique data sets and advanced analytical charts. New Investment Ideas: Explore potential investment opportunities through daily updates and sophisticated stock screeners.

This integration, typically priced at $360 per year, is provided at no additional cost to all Banxso users, reaffirming Banxso's commitment to value and innovation.

A Year of Remarkable Growth

"Our collaboration with TipRanks is a key milestone in our journey to provide unparalleled tools for investment success," stated Manuel de Andrade, COO of Banxso. "This integration ensures our clients have access to comprehensive investment tools for a potentially landmark year in their investment journey."

About Banxso

Banxso is a forward-thinking online trading platform delivering a broad spectrum of financial products and services worldwide. With a commitment to transparency, innovation, and education, Banxso empowers traders and investors with essential tools and knowledge for navigating global financial markets.

About TipRanks

TipRanks stands as the foremost financial accountability engine, bringing institutional-level research capabilities to everyday investors. In collaboration with leading global financial institutions, TipRanks equips retail investors with cutting-edge tools and actionable investment insights.

For further information on leveraging TipRanks through the Banxso platform, please visit banxso.com.

