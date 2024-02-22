Banyan Air Service to Complete SmartSky® Installation on the HondaJet

Brings streaming-level connectivity to the light jet for the first time

RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartSky, provider of the most advanced inflight air-to-ground (ATG) connectivity for business aviation, today announced that key sales and installation partner Banyan Air Service is completing the first of type installation of the award-winning SmartSky LITE™ system on a HA-420 HondaJet. The project supports the recent deal between Volato and SmartSky to equip Volato's HondaJet fractional fleet of 20 new aircraft and paves the way for other in-service HondaJet to have SmartSky's next-generation connectivity system.

Banyan, an award-winning Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) operation based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is an authorized HondaJet service center and will complete the installation at Banyan's KFXE facility. Their many accolades include being ranked #1 U.S FBO by Professional Pilot magazine.

"This exciting installation project makes the groundbreaking technology pioneered by SmartSky available for Volato. It is especially exciting because SmartSky LITE brings streaming-level, no-device-limits connectivity to light jets, for the first time ever. This will elevate the flying experience for owners and operators of this class of aircraft who are seeking a high performing, streaming capable, in flight ATG connectivity solution for light jets like the HA420," said Danny Santiago, Director of Avionics for Banyan Air Service. Along with the installation agreement, the two companies recently signed a strategic agreement for Banyan to provide full-scale maintenance for the HondaJet fleet on-site at Volato's primary operational base in St. Augustine, FL.

Upon project completion, expected in Q2 2024 following other maintenance and updates on the aircraft, Volato will be able to offer SmartSky connectivity that users describe as "game changing."

"Volato is hyper-focused on delivering the best possible customer experience. With the addition of SmartSky technology to our HondaJet floating fleet, our customers will be able to livestream sports, make video calls, send large documents —and connect as they desire," said Mike Pracher, COO of Volato.

Many more SmartSky installations and STC projects are scheduled and in progress. Contact SmartSky for the status of specific aircraft models or visit www.smartskynetworks.com/stc.

"The SmartSky team is proud to continue to work with Banyan on pivotal projects like this one which will bring unprecedented connectivity performance to Volato customers, thanks to the fantastic cooperative efforts of the Banyan team and SmartSky MRO Account Manager Chris Buff. This project makes SmartSky available to more travelers at a time when uninterrupted connectivity inflight is imperative. It also provides owners faced with upgrading their soon-to-be obsolete legacy ATG system a significantly better option to consider," said Rich Pilock, Vice President of Connectivity Sales for SmartSky Networks.

About Banyan Air Service

Founded in 1979, Banyan Air Service has proudly served the aviation industry for 45 years. Strategically located at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (KFXE) in South Florida, Banyan serves as the ideal gateway FBO to the Bahamas, Caribbean, and South America. Recognized for its world-class facilities and exceptional service, Banyan is an FAA and EASA-approved repair station with maintenance and avionics repair station approvals for numerous countries, offering a comprehensive range of business aviation services including heavy maintenance, interior and paint refurbishment, turbine engine service, structural repairs and modifications, avionics installation and repair services, aircraft parts, and aircraft sales and management. Additionally, Banyan's complex boasts the renowned Banyan Pilot Shop and the Jet Runway Café. Voted as the #1 U.S. FBO, Banyan Air Service is your one-stop solution for all aviation needs in Florida. For more information, visit www.banyanair.com.

About Volato

Volato is a full-service private aviation company providing modern ways to enjoy luxury private jets through innovative, efficient, and sustainable solutions. Volato provides a fresh approach to fractional ownership, aircraft management, jet card, deposit and charter programs. Volato's fractional programs uniquely offer flexible hours and a revenue share for owners in a fleet of HondaJets, which are optimized for missions of up to four passengers. For more information visit www.flyvolato.com.

All Volato Part 135 charter flights are operated by its DOT/FAA-authorized air carrier subsidiary (G C Aviation, Inc. d/b/a Volato) or by an approved vendor air carrier.

About SmartSky

SmartSky Networks was founded to transform aviation through disruptive communications technologies, services, and tools. The network takes advantage of patented spectrum reuse, advanced beamforming technologies, and 60 MHz of spectrum for significantly enhanced connectivity. SmartSky Networks uniquely enables an "office in the sky" experience with unmatched capacity for data transmissions both to and from the aircraft. This real-time, very low latency, bidirectional data link makes SmartSky Networks the best in-flight user experience, and a key enabler for new and enhanced applications and services. For more information, visit SmartSkyNetworks.com.

SmartSky Networks. Data moves us.

