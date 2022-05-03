Banyan Announces Andrea Gilman, Former Mastercard Global SVP, as Chief Marketing Officer

Experienced marketer and financial services veteran, tasked with accelerating growth for Banyan

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan , the infrastructure company for item-level receipt data, announced today that it has hired Andrea C. Gilman to be its chief marketing officer. Gilman will lead all aspects of Banyan's marketing and communications while partnering closely with the Senior Leadership Team.

"I'm excited to announce this hire and to have Andrea join our incredibly talented C-level roster. She is an innovative and high-energy leader who has deep experience working with both banks and merchants," said Banyan Founder and CEO Jehan Luth. "Her expertise is broad, ranging from payments technology, go-to-market and commercialization, all the way to governance and standards."

Gilman brings more than 20 years of product management, product development, digital transformation and marketing expertise, with extensive experience building and leading high performing teams. She joins Banyan from Mastercard Worldwide where she most recently acted as Senior Vice President and Global Lead for the company's small & medium enterprise segment. Gilman led the development of Mastercard's innovation strategy for B2B as SVP of New Payment Flows, pairing information with payments to deliver smarter and more seamless customer experiences. As the Banyan leadership team grows, the startup continues to add world class leaders with backgrounds in some of the top financial services companies in the world.

"I'm thrilled to join Banyan, to advance the exciting work being done here, and to unlock item level data for retailers and financial services companies in a way that enriches commerce for today's digital consumer," Gilman said. "I have always been focused on delivering meaningful transformation through team collaboration and Banyan presents a fantastic opportunity to do just that."

A graduate of Bowdoin College and NYU's Stern School of Business, Gilman has held board positions with the U.S. Faster Payments Council and the not-for-profit Girls Inc., Westchester, and she advises a number of startups. Gilman resides in New York with her husband and two children.

About Banyan

Banyan , the global infrastructure company for item-level receipt data, allows its partners to enrich transactions to create incredible experiences for their customers. Powered by Banyan's APIs, merchants can seamlessly and securely share receipts, while unlocking powerful insights and unique marketing opportunities. Banyan provides its merchant partners complete transparency and control over who can access receipt data and Banyan's privacy-by-design approach requires consumers' permission before any enrichments take place. This new ecosystem allows financial institutions, fintechs, and consumer apps to enrich their data with item-level detail, unlocking a new wave of innovation to drive improved customer experiences, cost savings, and new revenue streams.

