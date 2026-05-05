Banyan BioInnovations Launches as an Investment Firm to Support Clinical-Stage Drug Assets, Secures More Than $100M in Initial Commitments from Life Science Investors

Leverages Locust Walk's global asset sourcing capabilities across the US, Asia, and Europe to co-found NewCos with drug originators

Provides comprehensive support to accelerate and de-risk drug development through value-creating clinical and regulatory milestones

BOSTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan BioInnovations announces its launch as an investment firm that identifies best or first in class clinical stage assets, forms NewCos around them, and provides experienced centralized support to accelerate drug development. The firm follows a collaborative approach that ensures each originator, investor, and newly launched company has a shared alignment in bringing life-saving drugs to patients.

Powered by Locust Walk, a global life sciences investment bank, Banyan Bio sources clinical-stage assets by leveraging Locust Walk's offices in the life science hubs of Boston, San Francisco, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Beijing. Long-standing investment banking relationships with biotech innovators and pharmaceutical companies provide access to programs that are one step away from major value inflection.

"Banyan Bio provides investors with a new model for funding the development of promising clinical-stage drug assets through clear value inflection points," noted Geoff Meyerson, Co-founder and CEO of Banyan BioInnovations. "Each Banyan Bio NewCo has a clear clinical objective to create asset value, disciplined and broad capitalization from launch, and access to world-class operational infrastructure. This repeatable operating system aligns each NewCo and its investors with asset originators, enabling a win-win scenario for all parties."

A veteran, centralized clinical development team at Banyan Bio will lead due diligence, planning, and strategy for each asset. Expertise in all major functions that are needed for clinical development (including operations, regulatory, and CMC) will be available as a fee-for-service for each NewCo to help them efficiently move through clinical and regulatory milestones.

Banyan Bio also announced today a strategic collaboration and investment from ICON plc, a world-leading clinical research organization. This reflects a shared belief that a close partnership between the sponsor and CRO leads to more thorough due diligence, better designed and faster executed trials, clear commercialization strategy and a more collaborative approach to drug development.

"The path to bringing a promising drug to patients requires experienced leadership, insightful strategy, rigorous planning, and meticulous execution, while at the same time maintaining close attention to quality," said Barbara White, MD, Co-founder and President of Banyan Bio. "ICON will be a valued partner for all parties and will provide feet-on-the-ground during clinical trials."

Banyan Bio is launching with more than 50 team members at inception and is led by seasoned life sciences drug developers and dealmakers. Geoff Meyerson is concurrently serving as CEO of Locust Walk, which he co-founded and scaled for the last 17 years, closing more than 80 transactions and launching or playing a role in creating six biotech companies. Barbara White has extensive experience across large and small molecule development, from biotech to big pharma. She has led teams in non-clinical drug development, Phase 1-3 and post-approval clinical development and medical affairs, with her most recent experience as Chief Medical Officer and CEO of SFJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

About Banyan BioInnovations

Banyan BioInnovations is an investment firm powered by Locust Walk that leverages global sourcing and on-the-ground presence in the US, China and Japan to create clinical-stage companies around best or first-in-class drug candidates. We deploy a veteran centralized development team and turnkey infrastructure to optimize clinical and regulatory execution, guiding each asset through key value inflection points. Banyan Bio's differentiated and collaborative approach ensures that the drug's originator, investors, our NewCos, and patients all win together. For more information, visit www.banyan-bio.com.

Investor Contact

Geoff Meyerson, Co-founder & CEO

Banyan BioInnovations

[email protected]

Media Contact

Ryan Walker

R.J. Walker & Co.

[email protected]

SOURCE Banyan BioInnovations