Banyan Botanicals Joins Socially Responsible Companies By Becoming A Certified B Corporation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan Botanicals, a mission-driven company offering sustainably sourced, fairly traded, and certified organic Ayurvedic products that support a healthy, balanced lifestyle, announced today that it has been certified as a B Corporation®.

This certification demonstrates Banyan Botanicals' commitment to higher standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability as it joins an exclusive community of more than 2,800 socially responsible companies certified as B Corps, including Patagonia, Pukka Herbs, and Seventh Generation.

Banyan Botanicals' mission is to help people achieve and maintain optimal health and well-being through the wisdom of Ayurveda. An important aim of Ayurveda is to create ever-increasing harmony both within oneself and within one's natural and social environments. As such, Banyan Botanicals intends to be an excellent corporate citizen by being a steward of the environment and by being an active, engaged member of local, national, and global communities. B Corp Certification exemplifies Banyan Botanicals' values and helps to create meaningful relationships between employees, communities, and beyond. To learn more, visit Banyan Botanicals' corporate responsibility commitments page.

"Banyan Botanicals was founded in 1996, and, as we have grown, so has our commitment to creating a positive social and environmental impact as a service to humanity and our planet. We take our corporate responsibilities seriously and are committed to advancing our policies and systems across the company to ensure we continually address and improve all relevant aspects of our corporate responsibility program," said Kevin Casey, Co-founder and CEO of Banyan Botanicals.

"Receiving our B Corporation Certification is an awesome milestone for us, further affirming our ethics, values, and commitments. It is a true honor to join a community of like-minded businesses that measure and value people, planet, and profits."

Certifying as a B Corporation goes beyond the product level. It is the only certification that measures a company's entire social and environmental performance. In order to receive B Corp Certification, companies must meet a minimum verified score on the rigorous B Corp Assessment, which evaluates how a company's operation and business model impact their workers, community, environment, and customers. Certified B Corporations must also amend their legal governing documents to ensure balance across profit and purpose.

B Corp Certification confirms that Banyan Botanicals is meeting the highest standards of verified performance.

Some highlights from the certification process include:

65% of managers are female.

Banyan Botanicals' main impact business model is toxin reduction and remediation. They were the first Ayurvedic herbal supplements company to be certified organic in 2004, and their products are also certified non-GMO.

88% employee satisfaction.

Successful recycling and composting programs, including donating vegetable oil waste from massage oil production to a local community member for automobile bio-fuel, and composting herbal waste generated from the manufacturing process at their Albuquerque, NM headquarters.

headquarters. Serving employees a free, healthy, organic meal at least once a week. At the Ashland, OR office, employees enjoy cooking with fresh vegetables straight from the organic garden on the property.

Erin Douglas, Banyan Botanicals' Corporate Responsibility Manager says, "I have always wanted to work for a certified B Corp, and championing Banyan Botanicals through the certification process has truly been the most meaningful work I have done in my life. The positive ripple effect that businesses can generate is massive and inspiring. We are so proud to be a Certified B Corp."

About Banyan Botanicals

Banyan Botanicals was born out of a love for the deep wisdom of Ayurveda and is driven by the mission to help people achieve and maintain optimal health and well-being. They serve the growing communities of Ayurveda and Yoga by offering sustainably sourced, fairly traded, organic herbs and products, and they provide accessible and inspiring educational content. Banyan Botanicals products are USDA certified organic and Non-GMO Project verified.

About B Corporations

Society's most challenging problems cannot be solved by government and non-profits alone. The growing B Corp community works toward reduced inequality, lower levels of poverty, a healthier environment, stronger communities, and creation of more high-quality jobs with dignity and purpose. By harnessing the power of business, B Corps use profits and growth as a means to a greater end: positive impact for people and the planet. The values and aspirations of the B Corp community are embedded in the B Corp Declaration of Interdependence.

