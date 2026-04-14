Banyan Communications Names Emily Hite CEO in First Leadership Transition in Company's 30-Year History

Founder Sally Deval transitions to Chair of the Board

ATLANTA, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan Communications today announced that Emily Hite has been named Chief Executive Officer, the first leadership transition in the company's 30-year history. Founder Sally Deval transitions to Chair of the Board of Directors, where she will continue to shape the company's long-term direction.

"This moment is about honoring what Banyan has always stood for while building what comes next," said Emily Hite, CEO of Banyan Communications. Post this Emily Hite, CEO, Banyan Communications

Deval founded Banyan in 1995 as a creative agency serving national non-profits, built on a belief that powerful communications can connect people, shift norms and behaviors, and create lasting change. Over three decades, she grew it into a nationally recognized, award-winning communications consultancy, expanding its work to include federal and state agencies and other public-sector institutions.

"I've had the opportunity to build something I deeply believe in, and Emily has been a meaningful part of that journey," said Sally Deval, Founder of Banyan Communications. "She understands what makes Banyan special, and she has the vision and leadership to take us forward."

Hite joined Banyan in 2020 as Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy, bringing nearly two decades of experience in public health communications and organizational strategy. Previously a Director at ICF, she led large-scale federal prevention initiatives, managing portfolios of up to $69 million and teams of more than 40 staff. During her tenure at Banyan, she helped more than triple the firm's revenue, expanded its reach in competitive national markets, and strengthened partnerships with agencies including the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She brings to the role a rare combination: firsthand knowledge of the public health systems and communities Banyan serves, and a strategic clarity about where the work needs to go next.

"This moment is about honoring what Banyan has always stood for while building what comes next," said Emily Hite, CEO of Banyan Communications. "Organizations today aren't just navigating complexity. They're being asked to earn trust continuously, often under pressure, often in public. That's the work. And I'm proud that Banyan is built to do it."

Under Hite's leadership, Banyan will continue to expand its North American footprint, building on established partnerships in the United States and growing work in Canada, and move into new spaces where credible, compelling communications can help create healthier, safer communities.

Banyan enters this next chapter with a seasoned leadership team, Deval's legacy and vision as its foundation, and a belief that the organizations best positioned to lead are those that have done the work to deserve it.

ABOUT BANYAN COMMUNICATIONS

Banyan Communications is a woman-owned communications consultancy headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with offices based in the United States and Canada. For more than 30 years, Banyan has partnered with national non-profits, public-sector agencies, and institutions to deliver human-centered communications strategies and creative work that build trust, inspire action, and create change for good. Learn more at www.banyancom.com.

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MEDIA CONTACT

Tiffany Irene

Banyan Communications

(404) 721-7121

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SOURCE Banyan Communications