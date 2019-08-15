Banyan Security joins the Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA) to help accelerate the adoption of Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) deployments across global enterprises

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan Security , a leading provider of next-generation Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions for hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises, announced it has joined the Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA), a group of identity and security vendors, solution providers, and practitioners that act as an independent source of education and information on identity-centric security strategies.

Banyan Security's mission is to enable all enterprises to easily adopt a modern Zero Trust Architecture with an identity-centric focus in mind. With Hybrid and Multi-Cloud becoming the new norm, a modern approach is required to enable secure remote access to corporate resources whether they are employees or contractors accessing sensitive applications or servers hosted in the cloud or on-premise.

"Legacy VPN solutions are still used widely across enterprises with new breaches surfacing each day. Most organizations are looking for alternatives to strengthen their security posture, starting with implementing Zero Trust. Identity is the cornerstone of a Zero Trust Framework," said Ashish Gupta, head of marketing at Banyan Security.

Banyan Security's Continuous Zero Trust Platform is the first of its kind that integrates existing security toolsets across IDaaS, MDM and EDR vendors to deliver an end-to-end Zero Trust framework. The Banyan integration network utilizes signals from an ecosystem of security vendors to create a 'Trust Score' which is used to intelligently grant and enforce contextual least privilege access to corporate resources.

Banyan's user-friendly Zero Trust platform can be implemented in minutes providing least privilege access enforcement for applications and servers with use cases ranging from legacy VPN replacement, secure BYOD and 3rd party contractor access and DevOps access.

"We're excited to join the IDSA. Enterprises are looking for innovative Zero Trust Security solutions to solve modern access management challenges for hybrid and multi-cloud environments," said Jacob Lee, head of sales at Banyan Security. We look forward to collaborating with the greater IDSA ecosystem to deliver solutions that benefit our customers."

About Banyan Security

Banyan Security enables modern businesses to succeed by delivering secure access to sensitive data for users and applications in today's borderless computing world. Through the Banyan Continuous Zero Trust Platform, users and applications have secure access all through a singular platform. Designed with Beyond Corp architectural principles in a Zero Trust ecosystem, Banyan Security is a reliable, simple and scalable access solution and transparently deploys and continuously enforces access policies based on any combination of user, device and application context. With dynamic trust scoring, continuous authorization and granular enforcement, Banyan Zero Trust access platform addresses on-premise, hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud deployments. To learn more, visit www.banyansecurity.io .

About IDSA

The Identity Defined Security Alliance is a group of identity and security vendors, solution providers and practitioners that acts as an independent source of education and information on identity-centric security strategies. The IDSA is a nonprofit organization that facilitates community collaboration to create a body of knowledge that provides organizations with practical guidance, implementation best practices and validated solutions to reduce the risk of a breach.

