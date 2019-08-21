Banyan Security to Exhibit Its Continuous Zero Trust Access Platform at VMWorld

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan Security , a leading provider of next-generation Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions for hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises, will be attending VMWorld in San Francisco from August 25 through August 29.

WHAT: Banyan Security executives will be showcasing the company's continuous zero trust platform, including Banyan Security Mesh, the first such platform to integrate existing security tool sets across identity, mobile device management (MDM), and endpoint detection and response (EDR) vendors to deliver a comprehensive zero trust framework, which focuses on segmentation and central management rather than network centric approaches such as VPNs.

Banyan's Zero Trust Platform:

Eliminates VPN costs, complexity, performance issues and 'broad network level' access liabilities

Enables continuous, 'least privilege' employee or 3rd party (contractor/partner) remote access to corporate on-premises applications and infrastructure

Cloaks your internet-exposed applications and servers from malicious attacks and inadvertent exposure

At the booth, attendees will be able to experience the following:

View product demonstrations

Discuss customer use cases

Participate in live customer discussions

To meet with Banyan Security at VMWorld, register here: http://bit.ly/VMWorld-Meeting .

WHO: Banyan Security

Tarun Desikan , co-founder

, co-founder Ashish Gupta , head of marketing

, head of marketing Jacob Lee , head of global sales

WHERE: Booth 1065O at VMWorld, Moscone Center - San Francisco

WHEN: August 25 - August 29, 2019

ABOUT BANYAN SECURITY: Banyan Security enables modern businesses to succeed by delivering secure access to sensitive data for users and applications in today's borderless computing world. Through the Banyan Continuous Zero Trust Platform, users and applications have secure access all through a singular platform. Designed with Beyond Corp architectural principles in a Zero Trust ecosystem, Banyan Security is a reliable, simple and scalable access solution and transparently deploys and continuously enforces access policies based on any combination of user, device and application context. With dynamic trust scoring, continuous authorization and granular enforcement, Banyan Zero Trust access platform addresses on-premise, hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud deployments. To learn more, visit www.banyansecurity.io .

Media Contact:

Ali Ius

Bateman Group for Banyan Security

banyansecurity@bateman-group.com

SOURCE Banyan Security

