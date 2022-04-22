Banyan Software Announces Acquisition of Camis, Inc.

TORONTO, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan Software, Inc., a company focused on acquiring, building, and growing great enterprise software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Camis Inc., a company that provides reservation and facilities management solutions for government-operated parks and campgrounds across Canada and the United States.

Headquartered in Guelph, Ontario, Camis streamlines the entire visitor journey with efficient and intuitive websites, engagement tools and booking engines. It also enables park administrators to maximize revenue generation opportunities by leveraging back-end information and facility management tools that work to increase occupancy, reduce cancellations, and improve inventory utilization.

"We are thrilled to welcome Camis into the Banyan family," says David Berkal, CEO, Banyan Software. "Some of my greatest personal memories are from camping across the US and Canada and I know what a profound impact our clients have on their visitors. Camis has spent over 30 years developing best-in-class solutions for parks and their visitors, building an outstanding reputation in the market along the way. We look forward to continuing to invest in Camis and enabling it to deliver market-leading products and exceptional support for our longstanding clients."

"We are pleased that Camis has found a permanent home that will continue to nurture and invest in our employees and technology," says Doug Hall, Founder, Camis. "As we look towards the future, we know that Banyan shares our devotion to providing the best possible product and services to our clients and will leverage their experience to take Camis to the next level."

About Camis, Inc. Founded in 1979, Camis has been embraced by over 500 park managers across federal, state, and provincial campgrounds to help manage millions of reservations annually. With offices in Ontario, Maryland, Michigan and Wisconsin, Camis' product offering includes a feature-rich reservation management solution, in-house call center services, and secure payment management solutions.

About Banyan Software, Inc. Banyan Software provides the best permanent home for successful enterprise software companies, their employees, and customers. With a permanent capital base set up to preserve the legacy of founders, Banyan focuses on a buy and hold for life strategy for growing software companies. Founded in 2016, Banyan is backed by a world-class group of CEOs and investors with deep technology experience and currently operates across a growing number of verticals. For more information, please visit: banyansoftware.com.

