Banyan Software Announces Acquisition of Dominion Leasing Software

ATLANTA, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan Software, Inc., a company focused on acquiring, building and growing great enterprise software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Dominion Leasing Software, a company that provides innovative accounting and asset management solutions to the equipment finance industry.

Headquartered in Powhatan, Virginia, Dominion Leasing Software was among the first to offer a back-end accounting solution that combined powerful features, such as asset-level maintenance tracking, with a fully user-configurable interface. Since 2001, Dominion Leasing Software has produced the most highly customizable, user-friendly lease and loan accounting & asset management software solution in the industry.

"The Dominion Leasing Software team has developed an incredibly robust product that has been well-tailored to the industry's needs for over fifteen years," says David Berkal, CEO, Banyan Software. "We look forward to providing a permanent home for Dominion, and to continue the legacy of the company's culture, product and teams that have resulted in the firm's success."

"Banyan's unique investment approach aligns perfectly with our core principle of always doing what is right for our customers," says Clinton Dunlow, President and CEO of Dominion Leasing Software. "This venture will allow us to accelerate our growth, offer more products to our customers, and build upon the successful launch of LeaseComplete Version 5. I am excited for the opportunity to retain my role within the company and ensure we continue to bring the highest levels of support and innovation to our industry."

About Dominion Leasing Software

Dominion Leasing Software has spent nearly twenty years providing the equipment and finance industry with the most innovative accounting and asset management solutions and unparalleled customer service. Dominion's flagship LeaseComplete© is a comprehensive lease & loan accounting and asset management system capable of supporting equipment, consumer, and specialty credit portfolios. For more information, please visit: http://domls.com/ .

About Banyan

Banyan Software acquires, builds and grows great enterprise software businesses. Banyan is backed by a world-class group of CEOs and investors with deep technology experience. With a permanent capital base, Banyan focuses on a buy and hold for life strategy for growing software companies that serve specialized markets. For more information, please visit: http://www.banyansoftware.com .

