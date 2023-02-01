Banyan Software announces acquisition of Hello Labs, Inc (dba BeQuick)

JUPITER, Fla., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan Software, Inc., a company focused on acquiring and growing great enterprise software businesses for life, is excited to announce the acquisition of Hello Labs, Inc (dba BeQuick). BeQuick is a market-leading telecommunications platform that manages the entire life cycle of mobile service providers.

Headquartered in Jupiter, Florida, BeQuick delivers solutions for MVNO's (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) to facilitate billing, inventory management, compliance, and integrations with key third-party providers. Focused on improving customers' operational efficiency, their white-label solutions provide a seamless subscriber experience resulting in happy customers and significant cost savings.

"What impressed me the most was how customer-focused BeQuick is - especially considering the complexities in the telecommunications industry. As part of this transition, we are committed to staying laser-focused on the customer and continuing to invest in robust solutions designed for long-term success." says David Berkal, CEO, Banyan Software.

"The opportunity to partner with Banyan who can provide strategic guidance, additional resources, and help to support our growth will only benefit our customers over the long-term. We're thrilled to have joined the team and are looking forward to this next phase." says Sean Biganski, co-founder and CEO of BeQuick.

About Hello Labs, Inc (dba BeQuick). Founded in 2002, BeQuick is a market-leading telecommunications platform servicing MVNO's (Mobile Virtual Network Operators). Known for their customer-centric approach, BeQuick delivers white-label solutions that manage the entire life cycle of mobile service providers. For more information, please visit: bequick.com

About Banyan Software, Inc. Banyan Software provides the best permanent home for successful enterprise software companies, their employees, and customers. With a permanent capital base set up to preserve the legacy of founders, Banyan focuses on a buy and hold for life strategy for growing software companies. Founded in 2016, Banyan is backed by a world-class group of CEOs and investors with deep technology experience and currently operates across a growing number of verticals. For more information, please visit: banyansoftware.com .

