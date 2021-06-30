Banyan Software Announces Acquisition of HWA International Inc.

ATLANTA, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan Software, Inc., a company focused on acquiring, building and growing great enterprise software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of HWA International Inc., a leader in trust accounting software that addresses the reporting and regulatory complexities of trust administration.

Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, HWA International has been providing reliable and affordable tools for efficient portfolio management and trust operations. Since 1977, HWA International has delivered comprehensive software products that can be installed in-house or hosted by HWA International to banks, trust companies, family offices, foundations, and other financial institutions. HWA prides itself on having a strong core system, while providing the flexibility to customize to specific needs.

"HWA International has built an incredibly strong reputation in the market given their focus on customer service and their depth of experience in the trust accounting space," says David Berkal, CEO, Banyan Software. "We are excited to provide the company with a permanent home at Banyan and to continue investing in the company's future growth."

"In my quest to find the ideal partner to transition control of the company to upon my eventual retirement, I looked for a company that would preserve HWA's legacy and reputation while creating an opportunity for our great staff to excel and feel secure. Banyan was the perfect choice for us, and I believe we are the perfect choice for them. With Banyan's client focus and additional resources, we will accomplish a lot together," says Harry Sullivan, CEO of HWA International.

About HWA International Inc.

HWA International Inc. provides a comprehensive, versatile, and innovative trust accounting system that simplifies the complexities of administering a trust's varying asset classes, regulatory / tax compliance, income accounting, and customer reporting. HWA offers a general ledger and transaction-based solution with their TrustProcessor and TNET products. HWA also automates the front office with trust specific CRM and workflow management, Reg 9 and Admin review. For more information, please visit: https://www.hwainternational.com/.

About Banyan

Banyan Software acquires, builds and grows great enterprise software businesses. Banyan is backed by a world-class group of CEOs and investors with deep technology experience. With a permanent capital base, Banyan focuses on a buy and hold for life strategy for growing software companies that serve specialized markets. For more information, please visit: http://www.banyansoftware.com.

